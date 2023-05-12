Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Gutanbac Shrine Guide — Using Ascend in ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ Before you can learn the Ascend skill in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' you’ll need to discover and conquer the Gutanbac Shrine. Here’s what you need to know. By Jon Bitner May 12 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

One of the first Shrines you’ll stumble upon in Tears of the Kingdom is the Gutanbac Shrine. Sitting high above the rest of the region, it takes quite a bit of effort just to find the location — but once you’ve reached it, solving its puzzles is relatively simple. Here’s how to complete the Gutanbac Shrine, along with a few tips on how to reach it.

How to complete the Gutanbac Shrine.

Many players will find that discovering the entrance to the Gutanbac Shrine is arguably the hardest part of this quest. Nestled up on a snowy mountaintop, your health will quickly deplete from the cold mountain air unless you show up prepared. To complete the Gutanbac Shrine, you’ll first want to stock up on Spicy Peppers and use a cooking pot to make the Spicy Sauteed Peppers. This requires three Spicy Peppers and imparts a few minutes of cold resistance to Link.

Source: Nintendo

Once you've loaded up on Spicy Peppers, make your way toward the eastern portion of the map. You’ll be tasked with using Zonai materials to create a variety of vehicles (including a boat and mine cart) and will work your way through a variety of caverns. The game does a good job of guiding you through these sections, but be sure to chat with the nearby Constructs if you need any assistance on what to do next.

Eventually, you’ll emerge near the top of a mountain — and Link will start to shiver. You’ll also get a notification that being exposed to the elements for too long will slowly deplete your health bar. When you enter this area, be sure to eat your Spicy Sauteed Peppers so you can freely explore without worrying about your health.

Source: Nintendo

The fastest way to reach the Gutanbac Shrine is to simply climb up the vines located at the mouth of the cavern you’ve just exited. The rest of the walls are too icy to climb, and with only a few minutes of cold resistance, you don't have enough time to craft anything that can help you ascend the mountain. When staring into the cave, climb the vine on the far right for the most direct path. Enter the Shrine, and you’ll immediately learn the Ascend skill.

Making your way through this Shrine is relatively simple. Each room is vertically oriented, and it’s your goal to climb to the top and reach the end of the Shrine. The first areas are incredibly straightforward. Just equip the Ascend skill using L, then position yourself underneath the tallest object in the room. Trigger the Ascend skill, and Link will tunnel through the object and reach the top.

Source: Nintendo