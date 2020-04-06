How to Cross-Pollinate Your 'Animal Crossing' Flowers for More Colors

How to Cross-Pollinate Your 'Animal Crossing' Flowers for More ColorsBy Amber Garrett
It's spring in the real world and in Animal Crossing, and since April showers bring May flowers, you're going to want to step up your floral game. While each island comes with its native species, traveling to other islands and shopping at Nook's Cranny should provide you with several types of flowers. Even then, they typically only come in a few colors. Luckily, just like IRL horticulturists, islanders with green thumbs can create new varieties through cross-pollination.
Here's how to cross-pollinate in 'Animal Crossing':
The trick to cross-pollinate your 'Animal Crossing' varietals is to plant them in a checkerboard pattern that leaves a space for the new color to sprout. The color of the two adjacent flowers in your grid determines the color of the new flower that sprouts. A hybrid can spawn nearby even if you don't use this planting strategy, but it may be more difficult.
While the combinations vary between species, generally, if you know your color wheel, you can guess most of the combos, but below we will have a guide to each of the eight flower species we know of. Sometimes you have to cross-pollinate a flower twice to achieve a particular hybrid color.
Cosmos
These cheerful flowers come naturally in white, red, and yellow, and with those, you can make orange, pink, or black with the following combos:
- red + yellow = orange
- red + white = pink
- red + red = black
Hyacinths
When they grow natively, hyacinths come in red, yellow, and white, but you can also make orange, pink, blue, and purple.
- red + yellow = orange
- red + white = pink
- White + white = blue
- blue + blue = purple
Lilies
Natively, lilies come in red, white, and yellow, but you can grow pink, orange, and black as well.
- red + white = pink
- red + yellow = orange
- red + red = black
Pansies
Pansies come in red, yellow, blue, and white. With these, you can also make purple and orange, and it turns out if you don't have any blue, you can make them by cross-pollinating white pansies. Here are all the known combinations:
- red + red = purple
- white + white = blue
- yellow + red = orange
- blue + blue = purple
- red + red = purple
Mums
Chrysanthemums come in red, yellow, or white naturally, but you can create pink and purple as well.
- white + red = pink
- white + white = purple
Roses
Roses only come in three colors natively — red, yellow, and white — but it's the species with the most cross-pollination hybrids. Here is the full array and a few notes on some special varieties.
- red + red = pink
- red + white = pink
- red + yellow = orange
- white + white = purple
- red + red = black
- orange + purple = hybrid red
The red roses made from orange and purple look just the same as a regular red rose, but only these hybrids can make a blue rose. Two of these hybrids make one blue.
Finally, if you get the gold watering can from bringing your island rating to five stars, you can make gold roses by watering black roses with it.
Tulips
Tulips grow naturally in red, white, and yellow. You can also create pink, orange, purple, and black.
- red + white = pink
- red + yellow = orange
- orange + orange = purple
- red + red = black
Windflowers
Otherwise known as anemones, native windflowers come in white, orange, and red, but you can also derive blue, pink, and purple in the following combinations.
- white + white = blue
- orange + red = pink
- orange + white = blue
- blue + pink = purple
- blue + blue = purple
More from Distractify:
These Are the Best Cherry Blossom Recipes in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'
Bunny Day Is Coming on 'Animal Crossing' — Here's What to Do With All Those Eggs
Here's Everything You Need to Know About "The Stalk Market" in 'Animal Crossing'