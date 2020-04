How to Cross-Pollinate Your 'Animal Crossing' Flowers for More Colors

It's spring in the real world and in Animal Crossing, and since April showers bring May flowers, you're going to want to step up your floral game. While each island comes with its native species, traveling to other islands and shopping at Nook's Cranny should provide you with several types of flowers. Even then, they typically only come in a few colors. Luckily, just like IRL horticulturists, islanders with green thumbs can create new varieties through cross-pollination.