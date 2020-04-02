These Are the Best Cherry Blossom Recipes in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

The cherry blossom trees are blooming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and that can only mean one thing: spring is in the air! From April 1 through April 10, anyone playing the game in its Northern Hemisphere will start seeing these flowers bloom into view once a year, as well as the seasonal items they bring with them.

It's a great time to jump in-game and see what's being offered, because the trees make it even prettier than usual – that, and the "Bunny Day" event currently going on.