Prepare Your Vocal Cords Because Spotify Just Launched a Karaoke Feature
Spotify listeners keep on winning!
In November 2021, the audio streaming service finally launched its own lyrics feature, allowing fans to sing along to their favorite songs; now, nearly eight months later, Spotify is rolling out one of the most requested features ever: Karaoke.
As of late June 2022, many Spotify users have been going wild (and rightfully so) over the brand-new feature. With that said, here's everything you need to know about how karaoke mode works and when it will be available worldwide.
Here's how you can do karaoke on Spotify.
Start warming up your vocal cords because Spotify's karaoke feature is available for select listeners! So if you're ready to give the performance of your life, all you have to do is make sure you are using the latest version of the Spotify app. If it's not yet available, don't panic — several reports state it will arrive in the next few days. Until then, those without the update can daydream about their impending renditions (it'll be Harry Styles' entire discography for us).
But, if your Spotify app is up to date, here's how you can do karaoke:
- Select a track you want to sing along to
- Scroll down to find the "Sing" button in the top right corner of the Lyrics section.
- Sing your little heart out!
- At the end of your performance, you will receive a score as well as a rating of your singing.
Following the initial announcement of the karaoke feature, Spotify users expressed their excitement.
"SPOTIFY HAS A KARAOKE FEATURE??? Oh I’m gonna be so annoying at parties now," one person shared on Twitter.
Another commented, "Spotify adding a karaoke feature is going to change my life. You don’t understand how insufferable I’m about to become. Apologies in advance to all my neighbors. No song can go unsung!!!!"
TikTok is already obsessing over Spotify's karaoke mode.
As usual, TikTok is the one to break the news to Spotify listeners.
On June 25, TikToker .lozzaaa shared a video presenting the karaoke feature for everyone to obsess over. Since then, the eight-second clip has amassed over 5 million views and over 6000 comments begging for a tutorial of some sorts.
Check out other TikTokers testing out karaoke mode below!
Spotify is also launching its "Supergrouper" feature.
In addition to the karaoke feature, Spotify is also launching its Supergrouper feature.
The feature allows users to create their own supergroup consisting of up to five of their favorite artists. Once users form their dream band, Supergrouper will assemble a personalized playlist that features music from each artist in the supergroup.
If you're interested in creating your very own band, here's how to do it, courtesy of Spotify:
- First, make sure you are using the latest version of the Spotify app.
- Visit https://spotify.com/supergrouper on a mobile device.
- Next, choose the artists you want in your band. You’ll also get to select their roles, such as "The Lead," "The Lyricist," "The Hypeman," and more. If you’re indecisive, Spotify can randomize artists for you based on your listening habits.
- Once the band is formed, give your super group an iconic name!
- Lastly, Supergrouper will create a personalized playlist for you that features music from all of your super group artists. Plus, you’ll receive a custom card to share on social media.