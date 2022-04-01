Spotify Premium's "Enhance" Feature Adds Flavor to Your Mundane Playlists

Spotify Premium's "Enhance" Feature Adds Flavor to Your Mundane PlaylistsBy Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 1 2022, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Instead of socializing with our peers and leaving our houses more than twice a week, we enjoy spending our free time creating Spotify playlists. Honestly, it's a lifestyle and a hobby in itself; it takes plenty of time and effort to assemble the perfect mix, but sometimes, it's incredibly challenging to find tracks that fit the concept or tone we're hoping to portray.
For those of us who occasionally struggle to polish off our playlists with the most immaculate and relatable songs, Spotify has introduced "Enhance" to assist us in our future endeavors. In short, the feature will take your bland playlists to the next level — but how? What does "Enhance" do on Spotify? Here's everything we know.
What does the "Enhance" feature do on Spotify?
Essentially, the "Enhance" feature allows Spotify to collaborate on one of its listeners' playlists by offering personalized recommendations. As Spotify stated in a press release, the feature is meant to bring "the best of you and Spotify" together by allowing the audio streaming service to help its premium users curate the best playlists possible.
Many compare the "Enhance" feature to the "Recommended Songs" section at the bottom of a playlist; however, the majority prefer the recent innovation because it introduces Spotify listeners to a variety of new music and artists.
One Redditor stated that the feature is one of the better Spotify updates, while another added, "I think it's cool for giving your playlists some freshness. Sometimes you can find stuff you like very much and easily add it to the playlists."
How does the "Enhance" feature work?
If you're looking to spruce up your quite repetitive playlists, here's how the "Enhance" feature works.
Firstly, head to Spotify and click on one of your playlists. From there, you'll notice there's an "Enhance" button at the top of the playlist; once you switch it on, recommendations will appear in the tracklist. In the previously mentioned press release, Spotify noted that users will get "one recommendation after every two tracks, for a max of 30 recommendations."
Of course, there's no need to feel a sense of attachment to any recommendation — if you happen to like a particular song, press the plus sign icon next to its title to permanently add it to your playlist.
"It’s an addition, not a substitution," Spotify claimed. "The songs you add will never be replaced, and you can turn Enhance off with a simple tap." Well, that's just about the most impressive feature Spotify has ever rolled out!
Is "Enhance" available for all Spotify users?
As of now, the "Enhance" feature is only available to Spotify Premium users. So, if you're currently on the free plan but were hoping to utilize the "Enhance" tool to revamp your playlists, it's not happening.
But, you could always upgrade your account to one of the four Premium plans!
The Individual plan is the most popular, and only costs $9.99 a month. Now, if you're a part of a couple or live under one roof with family members, think about subscribing to the Duo or the Family plan — it'll save you money! Lastly, for those of you still in school, the Student plan is a bargain, and it'll pay off in the long run once your playlists become "Enhanced."