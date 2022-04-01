Spotify Premium's "Enhance" Feature Adds Flavor to Your Mundane Playlists

Many compare the "Enhance" feature to the "Recommended Songs" section at the bottom of a playlist; however, the majority prefer the recent innovation because it introduces Spotify listeners to a variety of new music and artists.

One Redditor stated that the feature is one of the better Spotify updates, while another added, "I think it's cool for giving your playlists some freshness. Sometimes you can find stuff you like very much and easily add it to the playlists."