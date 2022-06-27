TikTok's Photo Swipe Trend Has Creators Ready to Showcase Their Skills

Variety is the spice of life — and social media. Many of us enjoy utilizing social media to create intriguing content. Although each platform has exclusive features, users continue to praise TikTok for its ingenuity. The short-form video app is known to offer a plethora of features, from duets to creating your own “Netflix” movies, that have piqued the interest of creators. And now, the app is back at it again with another feature that will upgrade your content. Photo swiping, we’re looking at you!