TikTok Star Ophenia Nichols's Son Was Shot and Killed a Day Before Turning 19
A TikTok star is facing tragedy after her son was shot and killed a day before he was set to turn 19. Now, Ophelia Nichols is pleading with her millions of followers, asking them to help her track down her son's killer.
Ophelia's son Randon Lee was killed at a gas station on the night of June 24 outside of Mobile, Ala., according to WKRN.
Ophelia used TikTok to express her grief and call for action.
“Today would have been my baby child’s 19th birthday, but he was took from me last night. Took from my children and my husband and our family,” Ophelia said in a video posted to her TikTok on June 25. “My son was murdered. He was shot.”
Ophelia is known on TikTok as "Mama Tot" and often posts videos in a friendly Southern accent from her front porch.
“I ain’t never asked y’all for anything, but I need your help with this,” she said while speaking through tears. “There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s got to know something.”
Ophelia also added that she feels a “hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize ’cause I have never felt hate for anyone.”
In text embedded in the video, Ophelia had more to say about her son and her quest for justice. “I will not stop until my sons murderer is found and prosecuted," she wrote.
"You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but it's coming. I hope you see my son's face every day of your life," she added in the caption underneath.
Ophelia said that the police have two leads in the case.
Although the police have not yet released much official information related to the case, Ophelia said that they are currently working on two leads related to the shooting.
Ophelia also has three other children, but Randon was her youngest. She has only posted a single video since his death, but it seems likely that she'll continue to post about the case as it moves forward.
Fans offered sympathy for Ophelia's loss and donated to her GoFundMe.
In the comments under the video, longtime fans of Ophelia's offered their support for her as she works to find the people responsible for her son's death.
"My heart is aching for you. I am so sorry and hope so deeply that whoever did this is found," one user wrote.
"My heart is in pieces for you mama. I am so sorry, I love you so much," another added.
Although many had questions, fans rightly pointed out that Ophelia is not the person to ask them to.
"You aren’t required to answer anyone, we love you. You heal. You take time. You breathe. And no one will be upset with you," one person wrote.
A GoFundMe was set up to support Ophelia in the wake of this tragedy, and it's already raised more than $250,000 for her.