'Rocket League Sideswipe' Is Quickly Rolling out Internationally

'Rocket League Sideswipe' Is Quickly Rolling out InternationallyBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 18 2021, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
Have you ever wanted to play soccer while driving a really fast and tricked-out car? The free-to-play popular title Rocket League is now coming to your mobile device with an all-new game, Rocket League Sideswipe.
Unlike the regular Rocket League title, which features 3D gameplay, Sideswipe is focused on being a mobile experience, offering players a 2D perspective of the game to make it easier to take with you on the go.
The premise of Sideswipe is still the same: Compete in 1v1 or 2v2 matches and score the most points. But this new title is meant to be more accessible to mobile players.
The title was announced by Epic Games in March, with an expected launch date by the end of 2021. Some players have already begun playing this game. How do you download Sideswipe to your mobile device?
Here's how to download 'Rocket League Sideswipe.'
The mobile game is currently available in select regions, so your ability to download it will depend on where in the world you're located. At this time, the pre-season for Rocket League Sideswipe is exclusive to Oceania, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, meaning unless your mobile device's settings are synced with one of those regions, you likely won't be able to download the title just yet.
While you can search and find the title on both the Android store and Apple's app store, neither currently permits you to download in the United States.
At this time, it's unclear when exactly it will be dropping in the U.S. or North American region, as the developers haven't revealed any other information on the app's rollout — though it appears to be coming quickly. Since the pre-season initially launched in Oceania on Nov. 15, more of the world has gotten access to the app.
When will Season 1 of 'Rocket League Sideswipe' launch?
At this time, Rocket League Sideswipe is only in its pre-season, meaning those who have access to it have time to get used to the title before the game's inaugural season begins. Players can use this time to get the hang of the controls, earn XP and customization options, and connect their mobile game with their regular Rocket League game.
Players who log into their Epic Games account for the pre-season will be able to earn extra XP just by playing for both Sideswipe and Rocket League.
If you have access to this game, use this time to get accustomed to the controls and rack up as much XP as you can, since it crosses over with the original Epic Games title.
At this time, Epic Games has not announced when we can expect to see Season 1 launch, though it likely won't happen until the app has been released worldwide. Once all players internationally can download the game, the countdown to the first season will likely begin.
In the meantime, Rocket League is available to play for free on platforms like PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and macOS.