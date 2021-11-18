'Rocket League Sideswipe' Is Quickly Rolling out Internationally

Have you ever wanted to play soccer while driving a really fast and tricked-out car? The free-to-play popular title Rocket League is now coming to your mobile device with an all-new game, Rocket League Sideswipe.

Unlike the regular Rocket League title, which features 3D gameplay, Sideswipe is focused on being a mobile experience, offering players a 2D perspective of the game to make it easier to take with you on the go.