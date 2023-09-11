Home > Gaming > Pokémon The Adorable Pawmi Is Now in 'Pokémon GO' — How to Evolve into Pawmo and Pawmot Aside from feeding it Candy, there's another requirement to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot — just like in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.' By Jon Bitner Sep. 11 2023, Published 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

As part of the Ultra Unlock event associated with Pokémon GO Fest, a bunch of Paldea inhabitants are making their debut in the mobile game. The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event is giving you a chance to snag a ton of cool Pokémon until Sept. 15 — including the adorable Pawmi. But how do you evolve Pawmi into Pawmo, then evolve Pawmo into Pawmot? Here’s a look at how to evolve Pawmo in Pokémon GO.

How to evolve Pawmo in 'Pokémon GO'.

Pawmi can be evolved into Pawmo by using 25 Pawmi Candy. Once you’ve taken care of that task, an additional 100 Pawmi Candy can be used to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot. However, note that you’ll also need to explore 25km with Pawmo as your buddy before this evolution becomes available. In other words, here’s a look at the full Pawmi evolution chain.

How to evolve Pawmi to Pawmo: Feed Pawmi 25 Pawmi Candy.

Feed Pawmi 25 Pawmi Candy. How to evolve Pawmo to Pawmot: Feed Pawmo 100 Pawmi Candy and walk 25km with it as your buddy.

This is a slightly unusual evolution requirement, as most Pokémon in Pokémon GO simply require you to feed it a certain amount of Candy or use a unique item on it. The 25km requirement translates to roughly 15.5 miles — so lace up your shoes and get walking, because that could take a while to reach.

Ultra Unlock: Paldea in #PokemonGO



🆕 | 9 new Paldea Pokémon

🦅 | Shiny Bombirdier debuts

🔎 | Pawmi paid research

✨ | 4 Shiny boosts

👀 | 4x Catch XP and Stardust

🧿 | P,A,L,D,E Unown pic.twitter.com/7rwu5AbXAe — The Poke GO Hunter (@thepokegohunter) September 7, 2023

What’s not unusual, however, is how you unlock Pawmi Candy. The valuable resource can be earned by walking with Pawmi as your buddy or by catching and transferring additional Pawmi to the professor. Thankfully, Pawmi spawns are seeing a massive boost during the Ultra Unlock event, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to acquire the 125 Candy needed for both evolutions.

Rainy weather also offers a boost to Pawmi spawn rates, so consider tossing on your rain jacket and getting outside if you really want to boost your odds of catching dozens of Pawmi and earning Pawmi Candy.

Is Pawmi Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Pawmi is not Shiny in Pokémon GO, and Niantic is yet to reveal if (or when) the Shiny variant will be released. It’s rare for a Pokémon to debut with a Shiny variant available, and it’s possible a future event will introduce the colorful variant into the wild.

For now, you’ll only be able to find regular, non-Shiny Pawmi roaming the world of Pokémon GO. While you’re out hunting for Pawmi, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for Nymble, Lokix, Bombirdier, Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur, all of which are also being featured during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. Of all those Pokémon, Bombirdier is the only one available as a Shiny.