This 'Pokémon GO' Player Has Nearly 45 Million XP but Is Stuck at Level 41 — What's Going On? It takes more than just XP to increase your level in 'Pokémon GO,' and it seems one player is having a hard time getting to level 42. By Jon Bitner Sep. 8 2023, Published 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Reddit

There’s a lot to love about Pokémon GO, but one of its more controversial design choices relates to its leveling process. New players may not be aware, but gaining XP isn’t enough to level up once you hit a certain threshold. In fact, it’s possible to rack up millions of experience points and not hit a new level — which can come as a shock if you’re not familiar with its mechanics.

One player figured this out the hard way, after adding a friend with nearly 45 million XP who was only level 41. For reference, you only need 7.5 million XP to hit level 42. So, why does this Pokémon GO player have so much XP? And how does the leveling work in Pokémon GO? Here’s a closer look at what’s going on.

Why does this 'Pokémon GO' Player have so much XP?

There’s a simple explanation for why this Pokémon GO player has so much XP yet is such a low level. Unlike most games that give you a new rank after accruing a set amount of experience points, Pokémon GO also requires you to complete specific tasks prior to ranking up. This means hitting 7.5 million XP isn’t enough to reach level 42 — you also need to finish a series of challenging tasks. For level 42, players must perform the following:

Evolve Eevee into all unique evolutions

Use items to evolve 15 Pokémon

Use 200 Berries to catch Pokémon

Perform 3 Excellent throws Once all the above tasks are completed (and you’ve hit the requisite XP), you’ll officially level up in Pokémon GO.

It finally happened!! I reached my goal of leveling up before the new year 🎉 Thank you to everyone for all the raid invites to help me get more xp! Ahh can’t believe I’m finally level 50 🥹🥹🥹🤗 #level50 #pokemongo #pogo #sohappy #goalreached pic.twitter.com/OXW3QnUBHe — Jalapena93 (@jalapena93) December 28, 2022

This system might not be known to new players, as it doesn’t kick in until you hit level 40. But beyond that point, you’ll need to complete strict requirements to level up. One of the most time-consuming challenges is to hit level 41, which tasks you with catching 200 Pokémon in a single day. And unless you have a lot of time on your hands, that could be incredibly difficult to accomplish.