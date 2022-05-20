Here's How to Find Trending Sounds on TikTok –– and How to Trim Them

As of now, the easiest way to find trending sound on TikTok is to tap the “add sound” button at the top of the screen when you’re about to create a new video.

Once you’re there, you’ll see an option to tap the “TikTok viral” button that appears with a mini orange flame picture. Once you have access to that playlist, you’ll see the top 10 trending sounds on TikTok at any given moment.