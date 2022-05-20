Here's How to Find Trending Sounds on TikTok –– and How to Trim Them

Here's How to Find Trending Sounds on TikTok –– and How to Trim ThemBy Stephanie Harper
May. 20 2022, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
The purpose of finding trending sounds on TikTok is to make sure your videos eventually have the chance of going viral. If you don’t use trending sounds on TikTok, it might be difficult for new people to discover your content. Now that the Discover page on TikTok has been replaced with the Friends tab, going viral might be a way bigger challenge than before.
This is why it’s super important to know how to find trending sounds as they begin to gain traction on the video-sharing app. It’s also important to know how to trim the sounds when you’re getting ready to use them. Here's a breakdown.
Here’s how to find trending sounds on TikTok.
As of now, the easiest way to find trending sound on TikTok is to tap the “add sound” button at the top of the screen when you’re about to create a new video.
Once you’re there, you’ll see an option to tap the “TikTok viral” button that appears with a mini orange flame picture. Once you have access to that playlist, you’ll see the top 10 trending sounds on TikTok at any given moment.
Whatever TikTok songs are on this list are the most popular sounds actively being used.
Another smart way to find trending sounds on TikTok is by paying attention to the challenges that you consistently see popping up while you’re scrolling. If you see a lot of similar videos following the same patterns, they’re most likely all using the same trending sound. Hopping on the bandwagon with challenges (accompanied by trending sounds) could be the easiest possible route for you to go viral.
Here’s how to trim trending sounds on TikTok.
Trimming trending sounds on TikTok is not the most challenging thing to do for people who are super familiar with the video-sharing app. All you have to do is open TikTok, tap the plus button you’ll find in the center of your lower screen, and click “add sound.” TikTok will automatically start playing the sound you've chosen from the beginning –– but you don’t have to keep it at that point if you don’t want to.
It’s merely a dragging process from there. All you have to do is decide which part of the sound you want to hear in the background of your video, and drag the musical waveforms to the left until you reach that point. If you realize you trimmed the sound incorrectly, all you have to do is follow the same steps and move the waveform to the right place.
It’s not always the easiest to trim sounds if they’re way too short to manipulate. For example, some trending sounds on TikTok are only five to seven seconds long. When it comes time to trim a trending sound that’s at least a minute long, you’ll have a lot more space to work with.
It’s obvious that trimming longer trending sounds is an easier task to accomplish, but if you really want to trim a shorter sound, it’s still possible to do that.