TikTok Has Launched a 'Year on TikTok' Feature That Also Unlocks a New Badge

As the end of the year rapidly approaches, many social platforms are launching year in review features to help users understand how they behaved on the platform. TikTok is just one platform offering this feature for the very first time to its users this year. TikTok's "Year on TikTok " shows users what audio tracks, effects, and vibes they were most likely to use in 2020.

Although the "Year on TikTok" report covers the vast majority of the year, it only has data through Dec. 5. That means if you got very into something in the last few weeks, it won't be reflected in your report. You may also have an interest in sharing your report on the platform, and TikTok is actively encouraging its users to do that.

In order to access the report, you first have to have an updated version of the app. If you do, you can go to the Discover section of the app and then click on the "#YearonTikTok" hashtag. From there, you should click on the link at the top of the hashtag page in order to see your personal results. These results are separate from the lists that the company released earlier this year, highlighting its biggest creators and posts.

TikTok is asking users to share or react to their "Year on TikTok" reports. If they do, they'll unlock a "2021" badge that can be added to their profile picture. Unlocking the badge requires you to look into your own behavior on TikTok and share it. It's a great incentive for users who may not otherwise be interested in looking at their own report on the platform. Now, they get a prize if they share that report with others.

Who were the top creators on TikTok?

In addition to releasing personalized year in review information, TikTok has also revealed who the top creators on TikTok were in 2020. The full list includes names that regular TikTok users will likely be familiar with, including Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Noah Beck, and Tabitha Brown, who's also known as "the world's favorite mom."

Article continues below advertisement

Although TikTok was a popular platform before 2020, it became a true phenomenon this year, and many of its biggest stars became more prominent as the platform blossomed. Because 2020 was a year many people spent largely indoors, TikTok became a go-to place for all kinds of people who were seeking refuge from the madness of the world around them. Everything from dance trends to cranberry juice went viral on the platform in 2020.