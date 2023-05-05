Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment Perks Will Customize Your Build in 'Jedi: Survivor' — How to Get All of Them While it may take some time, getting all Perks in 'Jedi: Survivor' will be essential for switching around your build to beat back darker forces. By Anthony Jones May 5 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

One of the primary methods to make your Cal different from others in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is by combing particular Perks to enhance or cover weaknesses of your preferred Jedi playstyle. If you want every Perk in Jedi: Survivor, here's a list of how to get them.

How to get all Perks in 'Jedi: Survivor' explained:

There are 25 Perks that players can acquire in Jedi: Survivor, each focused on either being Offensive, Defensive, or Utility-based. Below is a list showing every Perk in the game, including what they do and how to get them:

Perks What does it do? How to get It Ambidexterity Shooting targets temporarily increases lightsaber damage. In the Abandoned Settlement on Koboh, use the Relter under the Grand Courtyard Meditation Point to glide to a ledge across the chasm. Defeat droids over here and use BD-1 to link the energy beam and destroy a Koboh Barrier nearby to find the Perk inside. Dexterity Lightsaber throws deal additional damage. Within the Chamber of Reason in the Basalt Rift on Koboh after finishing puzzles.

Equilibrium Using a Force ability increases the damage of your next lightsaber attack. Purchased from Zee's shop at Pyloon's Saloon on Koboh for five Datadiscs. Fortitude Fortitude increases your lightsaber damage but also increases incoming damage. Defeat legendary enemy Vile Bilemaw at Fogged Expanse on Koboh to earn the Perk. Marksmanship In Blaster stance, deal additional damage with your blaster. Found at the Devastated Settlement on Koboh from a Force Essence.

Perplexity Increases the damage dealt by characters affected by Confusion. Found at the Grand Oculus on Koboh from a Force Essence after defeating Dagan Gera. Precision Your Parry Timing is shorter, but parries deal increases Block damage. Found at the Devastated Settlement on Koboh from a Force Essence, near the third beam puzzle. Shatter Attacks are more effective at breaking enemy guard. Must defeat the legendary Rancor before picking up the Perk deeper in its lair.

Versatility Increases lightsaber damage temporarily after switching stances. Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs. Purity Dramatically increases the damage of both Cal and his foes. Acquired when starting New Journey+. Centered Enemies in a small area around Cal are staggered when using a stim. Also, Cal can take a single hit and not be interrupted. Found at the Republic Research Laboratory on the Shattered Moon from a Force Essence after beating Rayvis.

Fellowship BD-1 carries extra stims. Your stim count will not replenish until you rest at a Meditation Point. Found after finishing the Chamber of Clarity in Untamed Downs on Koboh. Fortification Life regenerates up to a minimum amount. Found in Basalt Rift, near the Forest Arrary area on Koboh. Patience Using Slow also refills some Life. Found after finishing the Chamber of Detachment in Mountain Ascent on Koboh.

Persistence Each foe defeated during Slow gives a small amount of Life. Found after finishing the Chamber of Fortitude near the bottom of Corroden Silo on Koboh. Resilience Block meter is increased. Found after finishing the Chamber of Duality on Koboh. Flux Regenerate a small amount of Force meter over time, but maximum Force meter is reduced. Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs. Elixir Healing stims also fill a small amount of Super meter. Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.

Gambler Increases experience gain, but you lose the ability to restore lost XP after death. Reward for defeating legendary Sutaban Alpha enemy on Jedha near the Crypt of Uhrma. Recuperation Increases the minimum level that the Force meter regenerates to. Found after finishing the Chamber of Connection in the Viscid Bog on Koboh. Steadfast Allows Cal to take one hit while sprinting without interruption. Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.

Unflinching Allows Cal to take one hit while charging a blaster shot without interruption. Reward for defeating legendary Golden Skriton enemy in Desert Ridge on Jedha. Trendsetter All customizations for Cal, his lightsaber, and BD-1 are randomized on death. Acquired when starting New Journey+. Warrior Replace standard encounters with more challenging encounters. Acquired when starting New Journey+. Wisdom Gain more experience from defeating enemies. Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.

