'Jedi: Survivor' Close-up on Cal Kestis with a blue lightsaber.
Source: Respawn Entertainment

Perks Will Customize Your Build in 'Jedi: Survivor' — How to Get All of Them

While it may take some time, getting all Perks in 'Jedi: Survivor' will be essential for switching around your build to beat back darker forces.

Anthony Jones - Author
By

May 5 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

One of the primary methods to make your Cal different from others in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is by combing particular Perks to enhance or cover weaknesses of your preferred Jedi playstyle.

If you want every Perk in Jedi: Survivor, here's a list of how to get them.

How to get all Perks in 'Jedi: Survivor' explained:

There are 25 Perks that players can acquire in Jedi: Survivor, each focused on either being Offensive, Defensive, or Utility-based. Below is a list showing every Perk in the game, including what they do and how to get them:

Zee's shop at Pyloon's Saloon in 'Jedi: Survivor'
Source: Respawn Entertainment
PerksWhat does it do?How to get It
AmbidexterityShooting targets temporarily increases lightsaber damage.In the Abandoned Settlement on Koboh, use the Relter under the Grand Courtyard Meditation Point to glide to a ledge across the chasm. Defeat droids over here and use BD-1 to link the energy beam and destroy a Koboh Barrier nearby to find the Perk inside.
DexterityLightsaber throws deal additional damage.Within the Chamber of Reason in the Basalt Rift on Koboh after finishing puzzles.

EquilibriumUsing a Force ability increases the damage of your next lightsaber attack.Purchased from Zee's shop at Pyloon's Saloon on Koboh for five Datadiscs.
FortitudeFortitude increases your lightsaber damage but also increases incoming damage.Defeat legendary enemy Vile Bilemaw at Fogged Expanse on Koboh to earn the Perk.
MarksmanshipIn Blaster stance, deal additional damage with your blaster.Found at the Devastated Settlement on Koboh from a Force Essence.
Zee's shop at Pyloon's Saloon, where she sells more Perks and Perk Slots
Source: Respawn Entertainment

PerplexityIncreases the damage dealt by characters affected by Confusion.Found at the Grand Oculus on Koboh from a Force Essence after defeating Dagan Gera.
PrecisionYour Parry Timing is shorter, but parries deal increases Block damage.Found at the Devastated Settlement on Koboh from a Force Essence, near the third beam puzzle.
ShatterAttacks are more effective at breaking enemy guard.Must defeat the legendary Rancor before picking up the Perk deeper in its lair.
VersatilityIncreases lightsaber damage temporarily after switching stances.Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.
PurityDramatically increases the damage of both Cal and his foes.Acquired when starting New Journey+.
CenteredEnemies in a small area around Cal are staggered when using a stim. Also, Cal can take a single hit and not be interrupted.Found at the Republic Research Laboratory on the Shattered Moon from a Force Essence after beating Rayvis.

FellowshipBD-1 carries extra stims. Your stim count will not replenish until you rest at a Meditation Point.Found after finishing the Chamber of Clarity in Untamed Downs on Koboh.
FortificationLife regenerates up to a minimum amount.Found in Basalt Rift, near the Forest Arrary area on Koboh.
PatienceUsing Slow also refills some Life.Found after finishing the Chamber of Detachment in Mountain Ascent on Koboh.
Perks selection in 'Jedi: Survivor'
Source: Respawn Entertainment

PersistenceEach foe defeated during Slow gives a small amount of Life.Found after finishing the Chamber of Fortitude near the bottom of Corroden Silo on Koboh.
ResilienceBlock meter is increased.Found after finishing the Chamber of Duality on Koboh.
FluxRegenerate a small amount of Force meter over time, but maximum Force meter is reduced.Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.
ElixirHealing stims also fill a small amount of Super meter.Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.
GamblerIncreases experience gain, but you lose the ability to restore lost XP after death.Reward for defeating legendary Sutaban Alpha enemy on Jedha near the Crypt of Uhrma.
RecuperationIncreases the minimum level that the Force meter regenerates to.Found after finishing the Chamber of Connection in the Viscid Bog on Koboh.
SteadfastAllows Cal to take one hit while sprinting without interruption.Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.

UnflinchingAllows Cal to take one hit while charging a blaster shot without interruption.Reward for defeating legendary Golden Skriton enemy in Desert Ridge on Jedha.
TrendsetterAll customizations for Cal, his lightsaber, and BD-1 are randomized on death.Acquired when starting New Journey+.
WarriorReplace standard encounters with more challenging encounters.Acquired when starting New Journey+.
WisdomGain more experience from defeating enemies.Purchased from Zee's shop for five Datadiscs.
'Jedi: Survivor' Cal Kestis with a Double-Bladed lightsaber against stormtroopers.
Source: Respawn Entertainment

Collecting every Perk will be essential for personalizing your build in numerous ways, offering flexibility as long as you have Perk Slots to fit them in.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

