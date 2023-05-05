Perks Will Customize Your Build in 'Jedi: Survivor' — How to Get All of Them

One of the primary methods to make your Cal different from others in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is by combing particular Perks to enhance or cover weaknesses of your preferred Jedi playstyle.
If you want every Perk in Jedi: Survivor, here's a list of how to get them.
How to get all Perks in 'Jedi: Survivor' explained:
There are 25 Perks that players can acquire in Jedi: Survivor, each focused on either being Offensive, Defensive, or Utility-based. Below is a list showing every Perk in the game, including what they do and how to get them:
In the Abandoned Settlement on Koboh, use the Relter under the Grand Courtyard Meditation Point to glide to a ledge across the chasm. Defeat droids over here and use BD-1 to link the energy beam and destroy a Koboh Barrier nearby to find the Perk inside.
Dexterity
Lightsaber throws deal additional damage.
Within the Chamber of Reason in the Basalt Rift on Koboh after finishing puzzles.
Equilibrium
Using a Force ability increases the damage of your next lightsaber attack.
Purchased from Zee's shop at Pyloon's Saloon on Koboh for five Datadiscs.
Fortitude
Fortitude increases your lightsaber damage but also increases incoming damage.
Defeat legendary enemy Vile Bilemaw at Fogged Expanse on Koboh to earn the Perk.