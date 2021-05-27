'Roblox' Finally Gets Display Names — Here's How to Change Yours

It's kind of nuts whenever popular products or services take forever to get the simplest of features. Like when the first iPhone came out, it didn't have picture messaging or video recording. Heck, it only had EDGE internet speeds, even though there were Samsung flip phones with 3G.

It's kind of strange too when popular titles with large user bases leave out very "basic" features as well, like how Roblox didn't allow all users to have a display name. But now you can, and here's how you can get right on with that.

Here's how to get to your brand spanking new display name on 'Roblox.'

The new feature isn't exactly a groundbreaking gameplay development. However, it has been a request from gamers for a very long time. You might be thinking to yourself, "But players are usernames — what's the difference between a display name and a username?" It's pretty simple, really — Instagram and Twitter are prime examples of these distinctions. Your username, or "handle," is used for login and application identification purposes.

That username is basically your immutable online "address," which is used as a reference point to control everything having to do with your account. Display names on various other games and social media platforms can be changed as frequently as you want. And now it looks like Roblox players will be able to do the same.

Here's how to do it: Log in to your Roblox account

Head to Account Settings

Under your profile, there will be both a Display Name and Username option

Hit the edit icon beside Display Name. Popular YouTuber KreekCraft shows how to do it below:

While you'll get to change your display name as many times as you like at no charge, you'll need to wait at least seven days before you change your display name again. Maybe because they want people to spend more time playing the game instead of just contemplating what their display name is going to be.