Here's How to Get the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle in 'Destiny 2' By Jon Bitner Feb. 6 2023, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

There’s no shortage of powerful weapons in Destiny 2, but the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle is arguably one of the best. Capable of weakening opponents along with dealing damage, few items are as sought after as Divinity.

But if you’re one of the thousands of Guardians trying to add it to your arsenal, you’re in for a bit of a challenge. From clearing raids and completing quests to collecting items and solving puzzles, here’s how to get Divinity in Destiny 2.

First, you'll need to start the Divinity Quest in 'Destiny 2'.

To get things started, you’ll want to first head to the Moon. Once there, find the Lunar Battlegrounds and locate the section that houses several totems/nodes. From this location, exit to the left, which should bring you to a large cave. Clear the enemies inside and defeat the giant Minotaur boss.

Once you’ve eliminated all the enemies, you should be able to find an Exotic Engram. Claim this to reveal the Divinity Exotic Quest called, “What’s This… What’s This?” With the engram in hand, your quest for Divinity can officially begin.

You’ll then be tasked with finding three oracles.

All three oracles are located on Nessus. The first is near the Orrey Lost Sector – keep your eyes peeled for a room illuminated with blue light, which holds an oracle in an alcove high above its floor. Next, head over to The Tangle in Ancient’s Haunt. The oracle here can be found in a small outcropping near the area’s main boss.

Finally, you can wrap things up by heading to the Cistern and entering the Conflux. After finding a large room filled with enemies, search for a gigantic column that runs from floor to ceiling. Climb up this to find another small alcove that’s home to the final oracle.

Now, you can complete the Divinity Exotic Quest in 'Destiny 2.'

With the oracles reclaimed, you have a few final tasks left before completing the Divinity Exotic Quest. This includes killing 120 Vex, collecting 30 Phantasmal Particles (found by hunting Nightmares), and completing a puzzle in the Garden of Salvation Raid. All told, there are a series of seven puzzles to master, so gather up your fire team and start working your way through the raid.

Most of these puzzles require you to simply coordinate your timing with the rest of your team, but if you need a bit of help, be sure to check out this detailed video for some pointers (although it also contains spoilers for the Raid). Keep in mind that the Garden of Salvation is a high-level area, and you’ll want to have plenty of high-level gear if you’re hoping to see it through to the end.

How to claim Divinity in 'Destiny 2':