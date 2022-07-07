All the Steps to Get Gallade in 'Pokémon GO'

Any longtime Pokémon player knows that Gardevoir is one of the best final evolutions available in any Pokémon game, as it's strong against Dragon and Fighting-types and one of the best Fairy-type Pokémon in the franchise. But what many don't know is that there's another final evolution of Ralts that's less popular – but many still want to obtain in Pokémon GO.

Gallade is the other final evolution of Ralts, but there are many prerequisites to this evolution. Here's how to get Gallade in Pokémon GO.