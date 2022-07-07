All the Steps to Get Gallade in 'Pokémon GO'
Any longtime Pokémon player knows that Gardevoir is one of the best final evolutions available in any Pokémon game, as it's strong against Dragon and Fighting-types and one of the best Fairy-type Pokémon in the franchise. But what many don't know is that there's another final evolution of Ralts that's less popular – but many still want to obtain in Pokémon GO.
Gallade is the other final evolution of Ralts, but there are many prerequisites to this evolution. Here's how to get Gallade in Pokémon GO.
To get Gallade, you'll have to first catch a Ralts.
Gallade is one of the final evolutions of Ralts in Pokémon GO — but not every Ralts will become a Gallade. Unfortunately, this Pokémon is a bit more tricky to obtain and has a few prerequisites to its evolution.
While Gallade is evolved from Kirlia, players cannot catch a Kirlia in the wild and evolve it to become Gallade; instead, a wild Kirlia will evolve into Gardevoir, Ralts' other final evolution. Only a male Ralts will evolve into this Pokémon as well, adding more specifics to your search.
Shadow Kirlia and Purified Kirlia also will not evolve into Gallade, unfortunately.
This means that if you're hoping to add a Gallade to your team, you'll have to find a male Ralts in the wild with good enough stats to be worth the candies it will cost to evolve. This will likely take some searching, and while Niantic previously held an event focused around Ralts and its evolutions in 2019, there has not been an event focused on the Gen IV Pokémon in the mobile game since.
How to evolve Ralts into Gallade.
Once you find a male Ralts with stats worth evolving, you'll want to continue to obtain more Ralts candy. In total, you'll need 150 Ralts candy to achieve this Pokémon's final evolution. Considering how tedious the search for a male Ralts can be, you will likely be well on your way to this number by the time you obtain a Ralts you want to evolve. If not, you can make your Ralts your buddy to increase the number of Ralts candies you have in your inventory quickly or use Pinap Berries.
With 50 Ralts candies, you can evolve Ralts into Kirlia. No matter the gender of your Ralts, it will always evolve into Kirlia before evolving into their Gardevoir or Gallade.
Once you have Kirlia, you'll then want to get 100 Ralts candies to complete the final evolution. You will also need a Sinnoh Stone if you want it to become Gallade; otherwise, the Pokémon will evolve into Gardevoir by default. If you don't already have a Sinnoh Stone, we have an entire guide on how to get one.
Once you have these items, you should be able to evolve your Kirlia into Gallade with no problem. It's important to note though, especially with how many materials you have to prep for this evolution, that you'll want to find a Ralts with good enough stats to evolve. If you evolve a Ralts with a lower starting CP, you'll have to spend even more Ralts candy to power it up.