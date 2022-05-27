Your Guide to Obtaining Sinnoh Stones in 'Pokémon GO'
The Sinnoh region was first introduced to the Pokémon franchise with Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (and, of course, their remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl). It's home to some well-loved Pokémon, like Piplup, Combee, and Buneary.
Sinnoh Stones were added to the game with the introduction of Sinnoh-region Pokémon. But how do you use a Sinnoh Stone — or how do you even get your hands on one in Pokémon GO?
How to get Sinnoh Stones in 'Pokémon GO.'
Sinnoh Stones, unfortunately, aren't as easy to obtain in Pokémon GO as some of the other items in the game are, making them a tough find.
One way to get a Sinnoh Stone is to complete a Field Research task every day for seven days. When you reach the seventh day, you'll be rewarded with a free item, and there's a small chance that item will be a Sinnoh Stone. Of course, this doesn't leave you with very high odds, so this isn't the most reliable method to obtain them.
Another way to obtain a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon GO is to participate in PvP battles. Once a day you'll be allowed to compete against an AI trainer, and if you win the battle you'll receive an item for free. Again, your chances of obtaining a Sinnoh Stone here are low, but being able to do this once a day definitely increases your chances of obtaining one.
You can also battle another player up to three times a day, with each match dropping another item. These battles may reward you with a Sinnoh Stone.
Unfortunately, these are currently the only ways to obtain the elusive stone in the game, so if you're looking to use one, you'll have to grind a bit to get it. If you need multiple, it'll likely take you a while to obtain the number necessary. Really, the key to getting enough Sinnoh Stones is consistently playing Pokémon GO every day.
What are Sinnoh Stones used for in 'Pokémon GO'? How do you use them?
Like some of the other items in the game, Sinnoh Stones are used to evolve specific Pokémon. When you've obtained one, there will be a prompt on certain Pokémon's profiles prompting you to use it to achieve that Pokémon's evolution. There are 18 different Pokémon in the game that require a Sinnoh Stone to evolve — so if you're looking to completely fill your PokéDex, you'll want to start hunting for the Sinnoh Stones now.
The Pokémon that require a Sinnoh Stone to evolve are:
- Aipom (to Ambipom)
- Dusclops (to Dusknoir)
- Electabuzz (to Electivire)
- Gligar (to Gliscor)
- Kirlia (to Gallade)
- Lickytung (to Lickilicky)
- Magmar (to Magmortar)
- Misdreavus (to Mismagius)
- Murkrow (to Honchkrow)
- Piloswine (to Mamoswine)
- Porygon2 (to Porygon-Z)
- Rhydon (to Rhyperior)
- Roselia (to Roserade)
- Sneasel (to Weavile)
- Snorunt (to Froslass)
- Tangela (to Tangrowth)
- Togetic (to Togekiss)
- Yanma (to Yanmega)
Of course, all of these evolutions will also cost you candy (100 a piece). This means you'll definitely have to grind to evolve any of these Pokémon, regardless. While you may not have enough Sinnoh Stones yet to evolve all of them, it's never too early to begin collecting them for when you have the appropriate amount of candies and stardust necessary.