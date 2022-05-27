Your Guide to Obtaining Sinnoh Stones in 'Pokémon GO'

The Sinnoh region was first introduced to the Pokémon franchise with Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (and, of course, their remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl). It's home to some well-loved Pokémon, like Piplup, Combee, and Buneary.

Sinnoh Stones were added to the game with the introduction of Sinnoh-region Pokémon. But how do you use a Sinnoh Stone — or how do you even get your hands on one in Pokémon GO?