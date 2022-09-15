No, You Can't Get Gleamium for Free in 'MultiVersus'
If you've ever thought about how a match would go between Batman and Bugs Bunny, or Superman and Arya Stark, then look no further than MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter from Warner Bros.
Gleamium is one of the in-game currencies of MultiVersus, used to unlock the rotating cosmetic items and new characters. It's different from gold, which is what players earn at the end of every match. But how do you get Gleamium in the game? Here's a breakdown of all of the ways to get it.
How to get Glemium in 'MultiVersus.'
There are a couple of ways to increase the amount of Gleamium you have to spend on in-game items and new characters — but unfortunately, none of them are free.
As is the case with most free-to-play games, you can purchase more Gleamium using real-world currency. This can be done through the Epic Games store, Steam, or the eShop on the console you're accessing the game from. It's currently unclear if these purchases can be transferred between consoles, so buy the Gleamium on the console you wish to use it on.
The prices for Gleamium are as follows:
- 450 Gleamium: $4.99
- 1,000 Gleamium: $9.99
- 2,200 Gleamium: $19.99
- 6,000 Gleamium: $49.99
There are also Founder's Packs available for purchase, each with a small amount of Gleamium included in them. While you won't get as much bang for your buck by buying the Founder's Packs, if you were intending to unlock new characters with your Gleamium, then this may be a better option for you, as these packs come with Character Tokens to instantly unlock new playable characters.
There are three different Founder's Packs you can purchase, each with different items. They are as follows:
|Founder's Pack
|Price
|Contents
|Standard
|$39.99
|15 Character Tokens, 1 Rare Exclusive Banner, 300 Gleamium
|Deluxe
|$59.99
|20 Character Tokens, 1 Rare Exclusive Banner, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Epic Banner, 1 Epic Ring Out Effect, 1,000 Gleamium
|Premium
|$99.99
|30 Character Tokens, 1 Rare Exclusive Banner, 3 Premium Battle Passes, 1 Epic Banner, 1 Epic and 1 Legendary Ring Out Effect, 1 Legendary Banner, 1 Nameplate, 2,500 Gleamium
Unfortunately, at this time, there is no way to get Gleamium for free, though you can unlock characters in the game without the expensive currency — it'll just take you a bit longer to do.
MultiVersus is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.