Which Characters Are Free in 'MultiVersus'? The Roster Varies Depending on the Time

If you've ever played Super Smash. Bros before, you have a decent idea of how MultiVersus works. Players can choose from a variety of characters and duke it out in 1v1, 2v2, or free-for-all four-player matches. Whoever can knock their opponents out the most wins.

The game is primarily populated by characters from Warner Bros. properties. These include anyone from DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and even films like The Iron Giant and Gremlins.