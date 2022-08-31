Is Big Chungus Really Going to Be in 'MultiVersus'? Rumors Seem to Suggest He Will
Even among a full selection of crossover platform fighters like Smash and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, MultiVersus stands out among the rest. The free-to-play fighting game features a playable roster of several Warner Bros. characters from popular franchises like DC Comics, Rick and Morty, Looney Tunes, and even Game of Thrones. The dev team at Player First Games promised "as close to 1-to-1 representation as possible" in terms of voice acting and the surrounding culture behind each fighter.
This mission statement is evident throughout the game, with elements like Maisie Williams reprising her role as Arya Stark, orchestral versions of popular cartoon theme songs, and individual animations that represent each character authentically. But how far is the team willing to go in terms of who gets in the game?
Rumors are circulating that Big Chungus will be in MultiVersus, in light of the game adding several new characters throughout its lifespan. Is this in any way true?
Will Big Chungus be in 'MultiVersus'?
In case you aren't aware, Big Chungus is a popular internet meme based on Looney Tunes mascot Bugs Bunny (who has been playable in MultiVersus since day one). Put simply, he's just a large and fat version of the iconic character. The image originates from a 1941 Merrie Melodies cartoon in which Bugs Bunny changes his appearance to briefly mock Elmer Fudd.
According to Know Your Meme, the name "Big Chungus" was coined in 2016, though the term "chungus" was in use for some time before that.
Big Chungus exists in several memes, be it in song parodies, fake video game box art, or with other characters superimposed onto the original image. The meme became so popular that it was directly referred to in a scene from Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021.
But what are the chances that Big Chungus could appear in MultiVersus as a playable character? The game is no stranger to including meme culture as part of its identity. Shaggy's entire moveset is based on the "Ultra Instinct Shaggy" meme.
Apparently, it's not impossible for Big Chungus to join the roster. On Aug. 26, 2022, Warner Bros. filed a trademark to use Big Chungus in any of its properties, including video games. The trademark was likely filed to protect this image of Bugs Bunny from trolls, but it also gives Warner Bros. the leeway to use the character in any of its projects.
If nothing else, the possibility that Big Chungus could appear in MultiVersus definitely isn't zero.
Being a playable character isn't out of the question, but Big Chungus could also appear as an alternate skin for Bugs Bunny himself. Many characters in the game have skins that drastically alter their physical appearance, including Jake the Dog and Harley Quinn. Bugs Bunny himself already has multiple costumes to play in. Adding Big Chungus to his wardrobe seems like the next logical step.
MultiVersus is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.