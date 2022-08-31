Is Big Chungus Really Going to Be in 'MultiVersus'? Rumors Seem to Suggest He Will

This mission statement is evident throughout the game, with elements like Maisie Williams reprising her role as Arya Stark, orchestral versions of popular cartoon theme songs, and individual animations that represent each character authentically. But how far is the team willing to go in terms of who gets in the game?

Rumors are circulating that Big Chungus will be in MultiVersus, in light of the game adding several new characters throughout its lifespan. Is this in any way true?