How to 1v1 Friends in 'MultiVersus' Online or From Home

To 1v1 with friends locally all you need to do is go to the game browser and instead of selecting Create an Online Lobby, select Local Play. Within this screen you can select from 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all as well as set the number of ringouts, amount of time, and enable or disable environment hazards. To add your couch 1v1 partner, simply make sure their controller is connected and that they choose a character, and then you can start 1v1ing each other.