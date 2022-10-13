You'll Have to Grind for the Golden Guns in 'Overwatch 2'
Now that Overwatch 2 is finally live, players are cumulatively starting from square one, re-earning all of the skins and heroes they previously had in the game's predecessor.
In the first Overwatch game, the Golden Guns set apart those who were skilled from the novices. But now that everyone is back to the beginning, how do you get Golden Guns in the new game?
You'll need Competitive Points to unlock Golden Guns.
To get a Golden Gun for your hero of choice in Overwatch 2, you'll have to first earn enough Competitive Points to unlock it. The golden skin for all of the weapons cost 3,000 Competitive Points — meaning you won't be able to unlock it without spending a good amount of time playing through the game.
Players earn 15 Competitive Points for winning a match in competitive mode, while they'll receive five for every match they tie in. This means you would have to win 200 matches to have enough Competitive Points to buy a Golden Gun.
From there, the easiest way to earn more Competitive Points is to increase your rank. The higher your rank at the end of the season, the more Competitive Points you're rewarded with.
The rewards for the different ranks in Overwatch 2 are as follows:
|Rank
|Reward
|Bronze
|65 Competitive Points
|Silver
|125 Competitive Points
|Gold
|250 Competitive Points
|Platinum
|500 Competitive Points
|Diamond
|750 Competitive Points and a Title
|Master
|1,200 Competitive Points and a Title
|Grandmaster
|1,750 Competitive Points and a Title
|Top 500 (in your region)
|1,750 Competitive Points and a Title
Once you've earned 3,000 Competitive Points, you can unlock the Golden Gun of your choice — but choose carefully, as you'll have to earn all of the points again to unlock another gold skin.
If you're still struggling to unlock Competitive Play to earn your Competitive Points, we have an entire guide on how to unlock it, whether you're a new player or struggling with the transition from Overwatch to Overwatch 2.