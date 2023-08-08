Home > Gaming > Pokémon Mew Is Now Available in 'Pokémon Scarlet & Violet' — Here’s How to Get It Getting Mew in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' is easy, but snagging Mewtwo is going to take a bit more work. Here's a look at the two new additions to Paldea. By Jon Bitner Aug. 8 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Source: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet PokéDex grew a bit larger today with the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo. The iconic Pokémon were revealed as new additions to the Paldea region during the latest Pokémon Presents — and adding one of them to your roster is surprisingly easy. Here’s how to get Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with additional tips on how to find Mewtwo.

How to get Mew in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

You can get Mew in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet by using the Mystery Gift code GETYOURMEW before Sept. 18. It takes a little over an hour of playtime to unlock the Mystery Gift feature, but as soon as you unlock it, you’ll be able to punch in the above code to catch Mew.

If you want to use the Mystery Gift feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are a few restrictions to keep in mind. First, you’ll need to connect to the internet. You’ll also need a linked Nintendo Account, though a paid Switch Online account isn’t required. Also, note that only one code can be used per saved data — so you won’t be able to stock up on dozens of Mews by inputting the code multiple times.

Beyond those restrictions (and the event end date of Sept. 18), there’s nothing stopping you from jumping online and adding Mew to your Scarlet & Violet lineup.

How to get Mewtwo in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

Getting Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a bit more challenging, as you’ll need to dive into a Tera Raid Battle. The event begins on Sept. 1 and runs until Sept. 17, during which time you’ll be able to find Mewtwo in seven-star Tera Raids.

What’s even more intriguing is that facing off against Mewtwo with Mew will result in a unique encounter — although the Pokémon Company is yet to reveal further details. In other words, it sounds like it’s in your best interest to use the GETYOURMEW code before diving into a Tera Raid to battle Mewtwo. Mewtwo will be listed as a Psychic-Type in Scarlet and Violet, so Dark-Type and Ghost-Type Pokémon are solid counters to bring into battle. And much like Mew, you’ll only be able to catch one Mewtwo.

Ahead of the big event, consider finding, catching, and training a Dark-Type Pokémon to make this Tera Raid a bit more manageable. Tera Raids are often home to the most challenging battles in all of Paldea, and you’ll need to put your best foot forward if you want to snag yourself a Mewtwo.

