The New 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Is Designed for Adults

The New 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Is Designed for AdultsBy Chrissy Bobic
May. 12 2021, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
If you were a '90s kid, then Legends of the Hidden Temple might have been part of your regularly scheduled Nickelodeon programming. Now that the CW is revamping and rebooting the game show, you can enjoy it as a show for adults rather than kids. That's right: Grownups will get the chance to compete for some major prizes. Here's how to get on the show yourself.
Your inner child might be fine rooting for the Purple Parrots or Silver Snakes from home, but if you're willing and able, you could compete on the show you may have once watched religiously.
Luckily, many of the show's original landmarks, like Olmec and the Steps of Knowledge, will still be in play. But it's definitely geared toward adults this time around.
How do you get on 'Legends of the Hidden Temple'?
Although it's unclear when Legends of the Hidden Temple will premiere, there is a casting website already set up to allow you to fill out a form and potentially earn your spot among other adult competitors. The original series featured a boy and girl on each team competing in multiple stages for prizes. This time around, there are still teams of two, but you have to be 21 years of age or older to play.
According to the Legends of the Hidden Temple casting website, you should also apply with your partner, though it's unclear if the teams should be a man and woman pair. It also helps if you're a longtime fan of the original show, because who doesn't want to see a few pairs of super-fans live out their childhood dreams? And if you're chosen to compete, be ready to show up to the Los Angeles studio in July 2021 to play.
Here's how the original '90s game show worked.
Chances are that the new version of Legends of the Hidden Temple will mirror the original in some ways. The '90s original featured multiple stages that teams had to get through in order to eventually win. First, they would be tasked with crossing The Moat. Then, they would have to go through the Steps of Knowledge. That's where they would answer multiple-choice questions in order to pass through to the next round.
The final two rounds of each episode were The Temple Games and The Temple Run. In the former, teams had to compete in physical challenges to earn Pendants of Life. In the final stage, the remaining teams had to enter the 12-room temple, retrieve the episode's predetermined artifact, and bring it out within three minutes.
Who will host the 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' reboot?
Because the reboot is in its early stages right now, there's still no official word on who will host the game show. The original series featured Kirk Fogg as its host and Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Olmec.
Even if the reboot gets a new host, we still hope Olmec keeps his imposing voice. The show just wouldn't be the same without it.