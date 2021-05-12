The New 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Is Designed for Adults

If you were a '90s kid, then Legends of the Hidden Temple might have been part of your regularly scheduled Nickelodeon programming. Now that the CW is revamping and rebooting the game show, you can enjoy it as a show for adults rather than kids. That's right: Grownups will get the chance to compete for some major prizes. Here's how to get on the show yourself.

Your inner child might be fine rooting for the Purple Parrots or Silver Snakes from home, but if you're willing and able, you could compete on the show you may have once watched religiously.

Luckily, many of the show's original landmarks, like Olmec and the Steps of Knowledge, will still be in play. But it's definitely geared toward adults this time around.