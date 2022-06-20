Do You Want to Appear on 'The Great Giveback'? Here's How to Make It Happen
We love seeing people giving back to others. Those kinds of feel-good shows make us all warm and fuzzy inside and the HGTV show The Great Giveback falls into that category.
This series is hosted by Melissa McCarthy and her cousin Jenna Perusich as they give home renovations to people who are always giving to others.
Together, the hosts help out everyday people and guess what? If you're an everyday person and you'd like the opportunity to be on The Great Giveback, here's how you can do it.
Here's how to get on 'The Great Giveback.'
According to HGTV's website, the network gets people on the show through production companies. Currently, The Great Giveback isn't listed as one of the shows currently being cast, but the network clarifies that it, nor the hosts of its shows will ever reach out to anyone directly to appear on a program.
In the episode descriptions for The Great Giveback, it looks like people nominate their loved ones for the home renovations featured on the show. In the pilot, a husband nominates his wife who is a mother and a pediatric ER nurse.
Someone else who works in law enforcement was nominated by her wife and a mom was nominated by her daughter.
Currently, it's unclear how people can nominate their loved ones for their shot of HGTV fame on The Great Giveback. But the casting page on HGTV's website is updated regularly when the network is looking for people to appear on different shows.
So if anything, keep checking there to know how to move forward
To be on an HGTV show, you have to meet certain criteria. Currently, the network is casting for Love It or List It in Toronto, and to qualify, you must:
- Currently own a home in the GTA or the surrounding area
- Need expert design and construction help
- Have a minimum renovation and design budget of $75,000
- Be willing to move out of your house for the duration of the renovation and shooting of the show
- Be outgoing, fun, enthusiastic homeowners and available to be on camera for up to seven weekdays of filming (HGTV specifies that the show is shot over six to eight weeks)
'The Great Giveback' was inspired by another HGTV show.
If you recognized that The Great Giveback has a similar plot line to the HGTV show Celebrity IOU, you're onto something. On that show, celebrities give back to their loved ones by giving them the home renovations they deserve. Melissa appeared on the show to surprise her aunt and uncle (a.k.a. Jenna's parents). From there, she was inspired to start her own venture.
"After redesigning my parents’ house on Celebrity IOU, Melissa and I were inspired to combine our desire to help others with our love of renovation," Jenna said in an interview with HGTV. These two solidified their friendship as adults, but they have been giving advice about different design ideas to their family and friends for years.
On top of that Jenna said that she's inspired by the Celebrity IOU duo Drew and Johnathan Scott. These two even help Melissa and Jenna on their show. "If they’re going to do something, they’re going to do it well and with their entire hearts. Yet they still don’t take themselves too seriously, they know how to have fun," she told HGTV.
You can watch The Great Giveback on HGTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST and it streams on Discovery Plus.