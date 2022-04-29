Annoyed Seeing Captions on TikTok? Here's How to Get Rid of ThemBy Stephanie Harper
It’s more common than ever to see captions showing up on TikTok videos while scrolling through the popular video-sharing app. That’s probably because a lot of TikTokers know that it’s smart to add captions to their content since people often scroll through TikTok with their sound turned off.
Captions are also super helpful to people who are deaf or hard of hearing. The deaf community greatly benefits from the use of captions on TikTok videos and on other social media platforms.
But for those who don’t rely on captions while watching videos on TikTok, they can be sort of annoying to deal with. Here’s how you can get rid of captions on TikTok next time you start scrolling.
Here’s how to get rid of captions on TikTok.
Getting rid of captions on TikTok is actually a lot easier than one might guess. It’s surprisingly simple to handle this minor inconvenience. All you have to do is tap on the caption and then choose the “hide captions" bubble.
Once you press onto this bubble, visible captions will disappear completely, and you’ll be free to enjoy videos without any visual interruptions. If you change your mind and realize that you’re starting to miss the captions a little bit, all you have to do is tap the tiny rectangle on the side of the screen in order to show them again.
What about TikTok captions on your own personal video?
If you don’t want captions to appear on your own TikTok video before it’s uploaded to your page, all you have to do is avoid pressing the captions option on the right side of the screen. If you don’t select the option to add captions, your video will automatically post without them.
If you do decide you want to add captions to your video, choose the "caption" button on the far right side of the screen and allow the captions to auto-populate along with your video. If you notice that several of the words have been misinterpreted along the way, you have the option of editing out any errors before posting the video for your followers to see.
Does TikTok offer any other features that help videos become more understandable?
The purpose of captions on TikTok videos is for viewers to better understand the content you’re posting. Captions aren’t the only feature that can make a video more understandable, though. There’s also a noise reducer feature that TikTokers can use since it removes extra sounds and noises out of the background of your video.
When you select this feature, it helps the video you’re posting sound a lot clearer and easier to understand. Using the noise reducer could be a smart option instead of using captions for anyone who doesn't want words in front of their footage.