The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal at McDonald’s Will Make the K-Pop Group Your "Idol" in No Time The meal is available at McDonald's for a limited time. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 31 2026, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mcdonalds

Fans of the Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters might have preferred to get their hands on merch with McDonald's meals and toys when the movie came out in 2025, but 2026 will do just fine for most of them. Because now, not only has the fast food chain rolled out an adult meal with HUNTR/X as its theme, but there is also the Saja Boys breakfast meal.

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So, how can you get your hands on the Saja Boys breakfast meal at McDonald's? And, for that matter, what actually comes in the meal? Not that dedicated fans really care all that much about the actual food when it comes to getting their hands on something that represents the fictional animated boy band, but the people definitely want to know.

Source: Netflix

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How can you get the Saja Boys breakfast meal?

According to a McDonald's press release about the themed meal at the chain, customers can find the Saja Boys breakfast meal at participating locations beginning on March 31, 2026. The meal comes in what looks like a Happy Meal box, outfitted with the Saja Boys' stylized name and an image of the fictional boy band. But, like the HUNTR/X meal, it's not meant strictly for kids.

Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's, said in the press release, "Everything we do at McDonald's is for the fans, and no one can relate to that more than Netflix and KPop Demon Hunters. Big things happen when you bring two massive fandoms together, and this partnership was a natural fit. We found authentic ways to unite our iconic worlds — inviting HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans into the rivalry in ways that feel true to the film and unmistakably McDonald's."

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Another new animation has been released by McDonald’s to promote their KPOP DEMON HUNTERS collab! This animation features the Saja Boys. The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal is available starting today! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/YRtnzEWD7u — I Don’t Think You’re Ready For The COUNTDOWN! (@KPDHCOUNTDOWN) March 31, 2026

The HUNTR/X meal is another "adult Happy Meal" of sorts. It features spicy fries, meant to mimic the ramen that HUNTR/X members Mira, Rumi, and Zoey are known for loving as a before-concert snack in the movie. The meal also comes with an exclusive photo card to collect. So yes, it's partly for kids and party for adults, but both meals are marketed as special meals at McDonald's and they are not part of the Happy Meal option.

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What is in the Saja Boys breakfast meal at McDonald's?

Since HUNTR/X has lunch and dinner covered at McDonald's, the Saja Boys were brought in for the breakfast meal, apparently. Per McDonald's, the Saja Boys breakfast comes with a Spicy Saja Muffin, which is a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, but it also has Spicy Saja Sauce on top. You also get a standard hash brown and a fountain drink, or "Soda Pop," for dedicated Saja Boys fans out there. Customers also get exclusive Saja Boys photo cards with the meal.

Source: McDonald’s App