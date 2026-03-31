McDonald’s 'KPop Demon Hunters' Meals Have Fans Choosing a Side: HUNTR/X or Saja Boys? Two meals, exclusive collectibles, and a fan battle — McDonald’s turns a movie rivalry into something you can actually experience. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 31 2026, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mcdonalds

Have you ever watched a movie and enjoyed it so much you wished it was real life so you could be part of it? Well, Netflix and McDonald’s have teamed up to offer exactly that for fans of KPop Demon Hunters.

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The McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters meals offered fans so much more than just a themed meal and some fun merch. These meals are dropping fans into the middle of the film’s biggest rivalry. The question is: Are you team HUNTR/X or team Saja Boys?

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McDonald’s 'KPop Demon Hunters' meals turn a movie rivalry into a real-life fan battle.

At the center of this collaboration is the same conflict that drives the Netflix film: HUNTR/X versus the Saja Boys. In KPop Demon Hunters, the two groups aren’t just competing for fans — they’re literally fighting to protect (or threaten) humanity.

According to a press release from McDonald’s, starting on March 31, 2026, that idea became something fans could actually take part in. Fans interested in picking a side could head to McDonald’s and choose to purchase a Saja Boys or HUNTR/X themed meal to lock in which side of the battle they wished to represent.

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Source: Netflix

Each meal comes with collectible photocards tied to either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys, plus a special “Derpy” access card. If you scan it, you can unlock exclusive content through the McDonald’s app. Scanning it also reveals a surprising twist that will help decide whether HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys will win this “Battle for the Fans.” So, yes, your McDonald’s order is now part of a storyline. No pressure.

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What comes in each meal and why fans are already debating their pick?

If you are team HUNTR/X, just order the HUNTR/X Meal. It includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, but the real draw is the extras. Similar to the Grinch meals, the HUNTR/X meal also comes with seasoned fries. These are Ramyeon McShaker Fries, which you season yourself with a mix of soy, garlic, sesame, and spice. The seasoning choice is a nod to Korean flavors featured in the Netflix film. Then, there are two sauces: Hunter Sauce, a sweet chili blend, and Demon Sauce, a bold mustard option with a purple twist.

Source: Netflix

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On the other side, the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal keeps things a little simpler but still on theme. It features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg topped with Spicy Saja Sauce, plus hash browns and a drink — channeling the group’s fiery, charismatic energy. So … do you go bold and customizable, or stick with something classic that still brings the heat? That’s exactly the kind of decision this collab is built around.

Source: Netflix

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There’s also a dessert, and it might steal the spotlight.

Even if you’re not ready to commit to a side, there’s one item that feels like a neutral ground: the Derpy McFlurry. Inspired by Derpy the Tiger from KPop Demon Hunters, the dessert mixes vanilla soft serve with berry popping pearls and a wild berry sauce. It’s colorful, a little chaotic, and honestly fits right in with the film’s over-the-top energy. It’s also available on its own, so you don’t have to pick a team just to try it. But, let’s be real — you probably will anyway.

Source: Netflix

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This collab is less about food and more about the experience.

At first glance, it might look like just another themed menu drop. But, this one leans heavily into fandom — and that’s where it really stands out. The meals are designed to feel like they came straight out of the Netflix world, pulling from Korean-inspired flavors and the film’s central storyline. In other words, it’s not just “order and eat.” It’s “pick a side and see what happens next.”