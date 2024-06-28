Home > Entertainment How Many Minutes Have You Spent Scrolling? Here's How to Access Your (Unofficial) TikTok Wrapped Though TikTok has not put out their own official Wrapped feature, the internet is full of talented people. By Elissa Noblitt Jun. 28 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET Source: x/@@LukasPwnz; x/@@hayyasector1

There's something so fun — and so terrifying — about having your internet habits analyzed and wrapped up into an aesthetic little slideshow full of statistics. At the end of each year, we guarantee that all your friends are taking to social media to post their Spotify Wrapped results, bragging about who their top artist is, how many hours they've spent listening, and a plethora of other silly little details. And now, you can do the same with your TikTok activity.

If you're dying to know how many minutes you've spent mindlessly scrolling through the "clock app," which honestly sounds like a terrifying prospect, then you're in for a treat. One web developer has created TikTok Wrapped, and it'll tell you how many video's you've watched, your average session length, and more. Here's how to access yours.

Here's how to access your TikTok Wrapped via Vantezzen.

Though TikTok has not put out their own official Wrapped feature, the internet is full of talented people — one such individual is web developer Bennett Hollstein, who created the TikTok Wrapped that all your friends are using. All you have to do is visit his website, Vantezzen, and click "Start Now." This will prompt you to download your TikTok data in the compatible format, which you can then upload to the platform. And don't worry, Bennett specifies on his website that uploading this data does not give him access to your account or login credentials.

did the tiktok wrapped thing and oh my god pic.twitter.com/5o8JiewjcJ — ellie 🍉 (@deepinurhead) June 27, 2024