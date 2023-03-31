Home > Gaming Source: EA 'The Sims 4' Only Lets You Have 8 Sims in a Household — Here Are Mods to Add More By Anthony Jones Mar. 31 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

For some The Sims 4 players, having only eight Sims in a household is a massive limitation. Building a dream home with dozens of family members living together in a big ol' house wouldn't be possible without mods.

Modding for The Sims 4 community is their saving grace and breaks the established boundaries set within the game by developer Maxis Studios. So, if you're aiming to have more than eight Sims within your growing virtual home, you must find a mod to use. Here are a few trusted options you can try for The Sims 4.

Source: EA

How to have more than eight Sims in 'The Sims 4' explained:

We found three The Sims 4 mods during our research that you can use to have more than eight Sims in your household. Each provides a manual way to add a member whenever you want. The MCCC mod offers a method to increase your household limit and features commands for romantic interactions and summoning Sims. According to the MCCC page, you must download the mod and follow the homepage steps to avoid gameplay hiccups.

Source: EA

The Full House mod allows players to create households with up to 24 Sims. It also has command lines similar to MCCC, which you could be used to manually add, delete, and break the 24 Sims limit at your leisure. On the mod's page via Patreon, download Full House and copy-paste the folder to the location where The Sims 4 is installed on your device. Launch the game, go to "Settings > Other," and select "Script Mods Allowed" to activate the mod.

Lastly, the Larger Sims Households mod lets you change the default of eight Sims to a household of 10, 16, and 25. The Larger Sims Households is only for breaking the eight Sims limit, so there are no additional command lines you can utilize for convenience. You can download the mod on its page and must follow the same install process for the Full House mod described above.

How many Sims can you have in a household?

With the mods we discussed, you can easily break the eight Sims threshold the game has, reaching up to 25 Sims under one roof. Besides the Larger Sims Households mod, you add even more Sims with the other two due to the commands listed on their respective pages.

Source: EA