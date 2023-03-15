Home > Gaming Source: EA 'The Sims 4' Infants Update Has Some Creepy and Hilarious Glitches Already By Anthony Jones Mar. 15 2023, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Within 24 hours after the release of the latest infants update, The Sims 4 players have reported a slew of glitches that transform their newborns in creepy and hilarious ways. In some cases, infants aren't the only ones glitching out. Even adult Sims have their fair share of awkward malfunctions. Here are the glitches we've found before they're fixed (hopefully) by the developers.

'The Sims 4' glitches make infants have long limbs and vampire eyes with the latest update.

Historically, The Sims franchise has had glitches that can yo-yo the heads of Sims in strange directions and make dogs terrifying with stretched arms and legs. The infants update recently released for The Sims 4 adds to the pile with new glitches. Players have reported infants with absurdly long limbs. Their legs and arms are basically mushy rubber bands that they're still using somehow — their faces squished and elongated. Others reported some infants levitating in the air after yelling at them.

One Twitter user posted images of what seems to be an adult Sim glitching out on the bathroom wall and over the bathtub. Meanwhile, a female adult Sim cares for an infant while standing and then bathing it.

Outside of the strange and funny glitches, there are creepier ones that automatically give newborns occult and vampire eyes. "When I'm in CAS, my infants have occult eyes, and there's no option to change their eyes. I've tried restarting the game, but it's still happening," stated one user on the EA forums.

On the thread, others were facing the same issue and couldn't change the color of their infant's eyes. Players deleted default and non-default eyes to resolve the problem, but nothing worked. Through trial and error, users found that removing the "Eye Shine Remover," including default replacements and other eye mods, fixed the issue. But for all other problems plaguing the new update, players will have to wait on EA to drop patches.

'The Sims 4' developers are rolling out updates but haven't addressed the glitches.

The Sims Direct Communications page on Twitter has been sending out posts showcasing incoming updates for The Sims 4, but none addressed the glitches. The team seems focused on fixing login issues with the EA app and accessing the game catalog as of this writing and will likely continue those efforts to get players into the game.

The @EAHelp team has begun rolling out a fix for those unable to log in to the EA App & access their game catalogs.



