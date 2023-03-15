Home > Gaming Source: EA Infants Are Finally in 'The Sims 4' — But Where Is the Changing Table? By Anthony Jones Mar. 15 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Now that infants are available in The Sims 4, players willing to care for the little guys must consider placing specific furniture around the home to keep them happy and healthy. For instance, a changing table will be perfect for dealing with dirty diapers, changing clothes, and raising their hygiene.

Article continues below advertisement

The furniture was in The Sims 2 and purchasable from The Sims 3 online store. However, with the latest infants update, it seems to be missing. So, where is the changing table in The Sims 4? Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Source: EA

Article continues below advertisement

Where is the changing table in 'The Sims 4'?

According to The Sims 4 website, players who purchase the "Growing Together" expansion pack will get a changing table when it's available on March 16. Publisher EA separated the furniture piece from the free update released yesterday.

Players on Reddit were pretty confused by the changing table not being included in the update. One user had "spent half an hour looking for the changing table" since the adult Sims "kept throwing dirty diapers on the floor." "Why give us a baby wipe decoration with no changing table?!" stated another Reddit poster. "That's ... silly. I guess EA does demand payment."

Article continues below advertisement

sims 4 infants update is so cute I’m obsessed but I do wish some of the stuff they put in the growing together expansion pack was available for free in the update :/ like why do I have to pay £35 for a changing table???? — ella (@lightwoodscones) March 15, 2023 Source: EA via Twitter

Based on recent player reception, the changing table is a critical piece of furniture for adult Sims to take care of infants. Those who never intended to pay for the "Growing Together" expansion pack must now foot the bill. Modders in The Sims 4 community may find a workaround for players in the future, but for now, the changing table dropping on March 16 with the pack is the only sensible way to take care of wet diapers.

Article continues below advertisement

Buying the Growing Together expansion pack before April 27 gives you an outdoor playtime set for families.

Until April 27, you can buy the Growing Together pack for a few pieces of outdoor furniture that both children and adult Sims can enjoy.

A toddler slide, swing set & companion carrier? Yibs please! 🙌 🔥



Grab The Sims 4 #GrowingTogether Expansion Pack by April 27th to unlock the Outdoor Playtime Digital Content*! 😎 https://t.co/QtxLC2xItX



*This content will become available March 16th! pic.twitter.com/GFeh27facv — The Sims (@TheSims) March 8, 2023 Source: EA via Twitter