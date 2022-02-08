Instagram Has Introduced Avatars: Here's How You Can Make One for Yourself

From there, tap the "Avatars" sticker and then tap "Create Avatar" to begin. Once you've done that, you should have the option to sync your Instagram avatar with a pre-existing avatar from Facebook, if you've made one.

If you decide to create a totally new avatar, you can choose a wide variety of details on your avatar. The options include a range of skin colors, face shapes, outfits, and various other customizations. When you're done, tap "Done" and then be sure to save your avatar.