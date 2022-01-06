Instagram Is Testing out the Ability to Send Silent DMs Without Notifications

Some users have noticed that, when they go to send a direct message to someone on the platform, the word "silent" appears above the keyboard. Next to the word is a notification bell with a line through it, along with the message "send message without a notification."

As it turns out, "@silent" does exactly what that message suggests. It's a new feature that the platform is testing out which would allow users to send messages without the receiver being notified about the new messages.