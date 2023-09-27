Home > Gaming Topsters.org Lets You Make Posts for Your Top 25 Anything, Including Games Want to know how to make a Top 25 games post with Topsters.org? The site allows users to create grid-based images that list their top 25 favorites. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 27 2023, Published 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Topsters.org

The gist: Gamers are making their own Top 25 Games lists with Toppers.org.

The platform allows lists for multiple categories.

Coming up with your own is quick and easy.

Article continues below advertisement

It can be difficult to come up with a list of your favorite things in any category, especially in gaming. Whenever we're faced with the question of having to list them off, we kick off the competition in our heads. Which game was the most fun to play? Which one left the most impact? What game did I play for the longest? Which of them could I go back to without skipping a beat? The mental gymnastics that we go through trying to pick our favorites are an endlessly complex routine.

When it finally comes down to the games we're able to define as our all-time favorites, we'd certainly want to present our pics to the world somehow. These lists can come in the form of extended video essays, long tweets, or even just memos that exist on our phones forever. However, sites like Topsters.org are dedicated to helping us make quick and easy visual lists of our Top 25 anything, including games. Here's how to get started on the site.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to make your own Top 25 Games post using Topsters.org.

Lately, folks have been taking to sharing their own Topsters.org lists on their social media platforms. The site allows you to make fun lists of up to 25 of your favorite things in a given category, complete with images of those selected faves. Many have used them to generate lists of their Top 25 favorite games in a compact 5-by-5 grid. If you want to make your own, it's incredibly easy to get started.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're starting from a blank slate, go to the "Add items" tab. You'll be able to choose from a few different categories. These include Music, Books, Movies, TV Shows, and Games. For our purposes, choose the "Games" option. From there, you'll be able to use the search box right next to the category selection to start searching for your entries. If you put in a Pokémon title, for example, you'll be able to choose the cover art or image that best represents the game for you.

After that, just click the art you want and it'll automatically populate in the big empty grid next to all this. From there, you can start filling out the rest of your list with your personal favorites.

Article continues below advertisement

my top 25 games



this changes every year but this is it right in this second



now that I've shown you mine, show me yours 🙂 pic.twitter.com/dsG0yhDlPh — MythyMoo (@MythyMoo) September 27, 2023 Source: Twitter/@MythyMoo Twitter user shares their own Top 25 games

Topsters.org even lets you change multiple settings on your grid layout. You can add a title to it, choose whether or not to display the titles on the side, change the width and height of the image, and even change certain colors. You're even free to dive into the grid itself and organize the entries however you wish. You can start multiple lists and switch between them whenever you like. Once you're finished, simply hit download for a PNG file of your list that you can post anywhere you like.