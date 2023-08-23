Home > Gaming These Are Just Some of the Exciting Titles Sega Is Releasing In the Next Year SEGA has been feeding its fans for the last year, but there are so many more exciting titles on the horizon for fans of the publisher. By Sara Belcher Aug. 23 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: SEGA 'Persona 5 Tactica,' 'WARHAMMER III Shadows of Change DLC,' and 'Endless Dungeon'

It's been an exciting couple of years for fans of SEGA games, and the popular video game publisher has no plans to slow down any time soon. Though Sonic Frontiers was released less than a year ago, SEGA has plenty of other exciting titles in the pipeline for the next 12 months, giving players plenty to pick from when looking for their next favorite game.

Ahead of some of these big releases, SEGA invited Distractify to preview some of these exciting titles, giving us a clearer picture as to the company's release schedule for the coming year. Here's a breakdown of just about every game you can expect to see released from SEGA soon.

'Persona 5 Tactica'

The Phantom Thieves are back in Persona 5 Tactica with an entirely new adventure for you to partake in. Your fan-favorite characters find themselves in a realm ruled exclusively by a group known as the Legionnaires, and before they find themselves in a heap of trouble they're saved by rebel Erina. Your favorite Persona icons will make new friends (and foes) in this upcoming title. Persona 5 Tactica will release for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch on Nov. 17.

'Persona 3 Reloaded'

Persona 3 Reloaded completely reimagines the original game, building the well-loved story from the group up with updated graphics, UI, and quality-of-life features. The original RPG was a favorite of many, and SEGA hopes to better the formula in this remake. Persona 3 Reloaded will release for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on Feb. 2, 2024.

'Samba de Amigo: Party Central'

We've already spent some time with Samba de Amigo: Party Central and can confirm that it's an exciting take on the genre. Where competitors like Just Dance focus solely on hitting the choreographed moves in time, Samba de Amigo offers plenty of ways to practice your rhythm with accessible button-only options. Add to this multiple play styles beyond just a party mode and a VR option for those looking to really feel the music, and it's a promising title. Samba de Amigo: Party Central releases for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 29.

'Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name'

The Man Who Erased His Name is meant to be a great entry point for those who aren't familiar with the Like a Dragon series, but it minimizes none of the gritty narrative flair its predecessors are known for. Kazuma Kiryu takes on the codename Joryu after faking his death to protect his family, though an unknown adversary will attempt to pull him out of hiding as you explore the immersive world. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will release for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on Nov. 9.

'Endless Dungeon'

Endless Dungeon brings together a group of heroes to explore a series of abandoned space stations in both single-player and co-op experiences.

The gameplay in Endless Dungeon capitalizes on all the best features of roguelites, though advancing past the first set of rooms on an escapade wasn't possible in our preview because no one could find the switch to open the locked doors, dampening the idea of "endless." That said, the game seems like a promising combination of tactical action and tower defense. Endless Dungeon will release for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on Oct. 19.

'Total War: PHARAOH'

Yet another installment in the Total War franchise, PHARAOH takes you back in time to the New Kingdom of Egypt, when the Canaanites, the Hittite Empire, and Ancient Egypt were warring. This game pays special attention to the environment, changing the conditions often in the middle of battle to raise the stakes. The new game has all of the features Total War fans love, with a historic setting to immerse yourself in. Total War: PHARAOH will release for PC in October 2023.

'Total War: WARHAMMER III Shadows of Change DLC'

The upcoming WARHAMMER III DLC offers three original storylines for players to follow, introducing The Changeling, Yuan Bo, and Mother Ostankya to the WARHAMMER fold. I spent my preview time playing with Mother Ostankya, a Baba Yaga-type character who brings her own barrage of witches into your strategy.

