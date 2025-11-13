Gamers Found a Way to Play 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7' Early The loophole turned out to be an old trick of the trade for long-time players. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 13 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @callofduty

Nothing stops a determined gamer from getting what they want. Hours ahead of the official Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launch, some smart consumers found a way to play the sequel in the United States before anyone else. The secret is a tactic online players have used for years.

How did players gain early access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? Here's what we know about the strategy people used to get their hands on the Activision sequel before the game was available for purchase through official providers.

How did someone play 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7' early?

The official launch date for the Call of Duty sequel is November 14. However, some users changed their time zone to the region near New Zealand. The computer recognized the time difference as valid, allowing players to download the highly anticipated sequel.

Some players constantly change the time zone of their consoles to acquire different benefits. The online video game market is different in every country, which is why consumers are eager to use these variations to their advantage. Most computers and video game consoles allow users to change their calendars. Since the online stores are automated, as long as the computer and the server can be connected, Black Ops 7 should appear as available for purchase.

Long-time fans of the franchise are ready to dive back into the world of Call of Duty. In recent years, the success of the Activision property has grown thanks to the mobile versions of the games, as well as the launch of acclaimed sequels. Black Ops 7 arrives only a year after the launch of Black Ops 6. The sequel is a first-person shooter that allows players to improve their gear and character appearance as the game moves along.

Activision remains confident in the 'Call of Duty' series.

Activision is well aware of how valuable the Call of Duty property is. The studio tries to have a title ready for release every year, allowing players to witness the evolution of the franchise in real time. Black Ops 7 is the 22nd Call of Duty video game launched into the market. Video games aren't enough for Activision. A movie based on Call of Duty is in development at Paramount, with filmmaker Peter Berg attached to direct the project (via Deadline).