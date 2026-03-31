How to Play the Chipotle Vault Game? Players Have the Chance of Winning Free Food Everyone love the chance to win free food. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 31 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chipotle

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or love all things meat, you can agree that nothing beats the feeling of eating a Chipotle burrito. The food is always fresh, delicious, and comes in clutch to help you meet your dietary goals. Not to mention, a side of chips and guacamole always seems to be the cherry on top. However, in light of rising prices, a burrito is no longer as inexpensive as it once was. This is where the Chipotle Vault game comes into play.

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The idea of playing a game to win food sounds simple enough. And luckily, Chipotle customers can reap the benefits. So, how exactly do you play the Chipotle Vault game? Keep reading to find out how to master the game and earn free food.

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How do you play the Chipotle Vault game?

Chipotle fans know good and well that the Vault game goes hand in hand with the brand’s National Burrito Day sale. And with the game’s third year, consumers are excited to explore the possibilities.

Typically, the game tasks players with guessing hourly burrito combinations. As a result, players who are successful can unlock a slew of prizes. However, the brand has decided to switch things up in its third year. Double Protein Hour is now added into the fold, and allows players to score double the prize amount. In other words, the stakes are high, and this only occurs once during the day.

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Per Chipotle, “Entrants must attempt to correctly guess the correct combination of burrito ingredients (the “combo”). Each entrant will have up to four attempts to submit a guess (each, a “guess”).”

🏃‍♂️ CHIPOTLE VAULT NOW OPEN!! Answers For This Hour’s Vault Are Below!



⭐️ Answers May Vary By Account



➕ Burrito Bowl

➕ White Rice

➕ None

➕ Veggie

➕ Fresh Tomato Salsa

➕ Sour Cream + Lettuce

➕ None https://t.co/ZxvrzZIXHI pic.twitter.com/miAyd4I52j — Lord Of Discounts • Daily Deals & Promotions (@LordOfDiscounts) March 30, 2026

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After a player submits a guess, “The website will display a message on screen to indicate which elements of the combo are correct and which are incorrect.”

Chipotle Vault game players have a chance to win amazing prizes.

Per Chipotle, playing the Vault game is worth it. Prizes include the chance to win free burritos for a year, a BOGO entree, or a free double protein.

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The brand shares that access to the game, available by visiting unlockburritoday.com, will run from March 9 at 9 a.m. to April 1 at 9 p.m. Keep in mind, players will be able to win prizes hourly, so the chances to win are plentiful.

Chipotle is bringing back its popular Burrito Vault game for the third year in a row — now with a new “double protein” twist.



And yes… you can win free burritos for a year.



Check out my bio for more Food & Groceries. pic.twitter.com/aNnZczyeHc — Coupon Kitty (@USCouponKitty) March 31, 2026

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That said, it’s important to note that the first player to unlock the vault each hour during regular gameplay wins free burritos for a year. Next, 3,600 BOGOs will be awarded, followed by 2,000 double protein rewards. However, things differ during the Double Protein Hour. The brand shares that the first two players to unlock the vault will win free double-protein burritos for a year. Next, 7,200 double protein BOGOs will be awarded, and 4,000 double protein rewards.