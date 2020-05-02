If you've been spending a lot of time at home recently without being able to see friends, some awesome time in one of your favorite games may be the ticket to surviving these stay-at-home orders. There's a particular game series that lends itself well to playing together remotely, and that's the series of board games Jackbox Games has created over the years. Jackbox is responsible for the You Don't Know Jack trivia game series and much, much more, like the Jackbox Party Packs.

You may not have realized that you can actually play with friends remotely via your PlayStation 4, but the Jackbox Party Packs actually make it very simple to do so. There are a selection of six different Jackbox Party Packs to choose from, and five to six games within each compilation.

Only one person needs to own the main game, at that! If that sounds like a plan, then here's how you can get a game going without having to leave the comfort (and safety) of your home during the global pandemic.