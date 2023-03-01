Home > Gaming Source: Square Enix The Pilgrim Protection Quest in 'Octopath Traveler II' is Tricky – Here’s How to Complete It By Jon Bitner Mar. 1 2023, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

When you’re not working through the eight main storylines in Octopath Traveler II, there are plenty of ways to stay busy. Tackling side quests is one of the most popular attractions, as they’ll often grant you powerful new items or experience points that can help you progress through the game. But one side quest is a bit more challenging than the others, as it tasks you with acquiring three objects that aren’t easy to stumble upon.

Here's a look at how to solve the Octopath Traveler II "Pilgrim Protection" side quest, along with tips to make the challenging mission as easy as possible.

How to solve 'Octopath Traveler II' Pilgrim Protection.

To start the "Pilgrim Protection" quest, head to Flamechurch in the Crestlands and chat with the Elder in the courtyard. He’ll ask if you can supply him with three Sacred Flame Candles – which aren’t as easy to find as you’d expect. They’re carried by Cleric NPCs throughout Flamechurch, and you’ll need to find a way to get them to part with the sentimental objects.

In order to do that, you’ll need either Partitio, Agnea, Osvald, or Throné in your party. Depending on who you have available, you’ll be able to buy, steal, or mug the Cleric for the Sacred Flame Candle. Here’s where you’ll find the three Clerics in Flamechurch:

Cleric Location One Located by the lower walkway during the day and inside the church at night. Two By the door of the church during the day and inside the church at night. Three Outside the church in the southern part of town during the day and inside the Cathedral by the alter at night.

With the three Sacred Flame Candles in hand, return to the Elder in Flamechurch. He’ll ask you to hand over the candles and reward you with 5,000 Leaves, a Fortifying Nut, and Tough Nut. These will help boost your abilities and should make it a bit easier to tackle the challenging main story quests ahead.