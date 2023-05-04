Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment Steps on How to Solve the Alignment Control Center Puzzle in 'Jedi: Survivor' It's worth solving the Alignment Control Center puzzle in 'Jedi: Survivor' to get your hands on a pretty useful reward for all the trouble. By Anthony Jones May 4 2023, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Koboh is a planet that players will get intimately acquainted with as Cal throughout Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In fact, many map upgrades to reveal collectibles on a map and an optional Rancor boss fight for a juicy Perk are on Koboh. You can also find the Alignment Control Center region under the Untamed Downs on the vast planet, reached through a door in a rock formation facing Rambler's Reach Outpost.

Inside rests Meditation Point and a half ring of seven terminals with red screens facing you. Here you'll solve the Alignment Control Center puzzle, requiring you to hunt down different locations to turn terminals green for a reward. If you're scratching your head trying to figure out how to solve the puzzle, here's a step-by-step explanation.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

How to solve the Alignment Control Center puzzle in 'Jedi: Survivor.'

In order to solve the Alignment Control Center puzzle in Jedi: Survivor, you must travel across Koboh to complete Meditation Chambers and pick up a specific Perk. Each device in the Alignment Control Center will show a picture of a spot around Koboh that will give you a hint of where to go.

Depending on when you start this puzzle, you may already have some terminals green-lit if you spent time scouring much of what Koboh offers beforehand. Below is a list of every Meditation Chamber and Perk to solve the puzzle:

Chamber of Clarity: Found in Untamed Downs region.

Chamber of Fortitude: Found on the southern side of the Corroded Silo region.

Chamber of Reason: Found in the Basalt Rift region.

Chamber of Connection: Found in the Viscid Bog region.

Chamber of Duality: Found near Pyloon's Saloon within the Smuggler's Tunnels.

Chamber of Detachment: Found in the Mountain Ascent region.

Ambidexterity Perk: Found in the Devastated Settlement region.

Once you collect the Ambidexterity Perk and finish the Meditation Chambers, return to the Alignment Control Center to get your reward for all the trouble

Complete the Alignment Control Center puzzle to earn an Essences map upgrade.

With every terminal glowing green, you can slice a terminal on the opposite end of the Meditation Point to receive an Essences map upgrade for solving the Alignment Control Center puzzle.

Source: Respawn Entertainment