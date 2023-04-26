Receiving Unwanted AirDrops? Here's How to Turn off the Feature on Your Apple Devices

AirDrop can be a great way to easily share content between Apple devices; however, you can sometimes receive unwanted drops. Here's how to turn it off.

AirDrop was first introduced to Apple operating systems in 2013, and since then, it has remained one of the most convenient ways to share content between Apple devices. Whether you're sharing photos with a friend nearby or sending documents from your iPad to your MacBook, AirDrop uses Bluetooth to allow you to connect and share in seconds.

However, there's also a downside to AirDrop that many users have experienced — if your device is findable by anyone, you may be receiving unwanted AirDrops. This is especially common in crowded public places like concerts, theme parks, airports, and more. If you've ever had this issue and are wondering how to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, we're here to explain how. Luckily, it's extremely simple!