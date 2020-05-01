Did You Get Some Bell Vouchers on 'Animal Crossing'? Here's What to Do With Them

OK, so you've just used your May Day ticket from Tom Nook on Animal Crossing: New Horizons , completed the maze, and now you've got all these Bell Vouchers. You've seen them before when purchasing Nook Miles Tickets from the Nook Stop terminal but this is the first time you've ever had one in your pocket. What now? Here's how to convert those bell vouchers into cold, hard bells.

How to use bell vouchers in 'Animal Crossing':

It can be confusing not knowing who to give the bell vouchers to, but — like most anything you redeem for bells in the game — your next stop should be to Nook's Cranny. There, you can sell the vouchers to Timmy and Tommy, who will give you 3,000 bells for each ticket in your possession. Not too shabby!

Source: Nintendo

There are at least eight bell vouchers you can retrieve in the May Day Maze challenge, and they, along with the prize Rover gives you at the end of the maze, are your reward for making it through the maze. Both the vouchers and the prize — a suitcase — will be in your mail when you return home and have the contents of your pockets returned to you.

Also, as the user below and I both learned the hard way, you will end up having to leave several of those vouchers behind if you don't end the maze with three fruit in your pocket. Otherwise, you won't have the strength to break through three rocks standing between you and the vouchers. Consume fruit wisely!

Fyi if you’re doing the may day maze make sure to keep at least three fruit on you at the end of the maze ;-; rip to those 4 extra bell vouchers — Kendy :･ﾟ☆ (@madehorizons) May 1, 2020