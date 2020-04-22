These Stalk Tips Will Make You a Turnip Trading Tycoon on 'Animal Crossing'

One of the fastest ways to earn a lot of bells quickly on Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to play the "stalk market," but it's not without risks. Traders only have a few hours on Sundays to purchase turnips from Daisy Mae , who represents her grandmother Sow Joans on your island. Turnip prices fluctuate each day, and if you don't sell before Sunday, when Timmy and Tommy have a weekly moratorium on turnip buying, you're stuck with a bunch of rotting root vegetables. If only there was an Animal Crossing turnip price calculator!

Well, there kind of is. In fact, there are several user-created apps to help players predict when turnip prices will be highest on their island. If you want to be a bear in this volatile stalk market, read on for more info on turnip price calculators and prediction apps.

TurnipProphet.io is the gold star turnip calculator among 'Animal Crossing' day traders.

Built based on intel from dataminer Ninji, who has uncovered a lot of the game's secrets by looking into its code, an app called Turnip Prophet will help players be a little more bullish in their trading habits. The bad news is, you will have to gather data for a week at least before you will have enough data to guide you, but after that, you should get a clearer picture on when turnip prices will be most favorable throughout the week.

You'll need to keep track of how much Daisy was selling for on Sunday and methodically track the price quoted by Timmy and Tommy twice a day. Typically, the price will change from the morning to the afternoon, so check between the hours of 8 a.m., when Nook's Cranny opens, and 11:59 a.m., then again between noon and closing time (10 p.m.)

You can check the price regardless of whether you have any turnips to sell, but it might be wise to buy only a modest sum until you have a week of data to enter.