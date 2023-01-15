Home > Television > Reality TV Source: TLC You Can Escape to 'MILF Manor' Too Thanks to These Many Ways to Watch By Amber Belus Jan. 15 2023, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

Are you excited to watch the series premiere of TLC’s new reality show MILF Manor? So are we! Find out how to watch MILF Manor if you are unable to catch the liver premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 10 p.m. EST.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch ‘MILF Manor.’

Cable subscribers, in addition to those who use Philo, Hulu+, Live TV, fuboTV and Sling can tune into the series premiere of MILF Manor when it airs live at 10 p.m. EST on the TLC channel.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch ‘MILF Manor’ online.

Fans can watch the episode online following the premiere on Sunday, January 15 at TLC.com or by using the TLC Go app for smart devices.

Discovery+ subscribers will be able to stream the series premiere of TLC’s new reality series MILF Manor on the same day as the episode airs – which is Sunday, January 15 at 10 p.m. EST.

Article continues below advertisement

How to watch ‘MILF Manor’ via YouTube.

You can also watch MILF Manor live via YouTube TV if you are a YouTube TV subscriber – which you are able to test out with a 14-day free trial if interested.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is who on TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’?

The MILF Manor cast consists of eight middle-aged women – err, MILFs – who take the trip of a lifetime while looking for love!

This season we will meet 44-year-old April – who works in insurance and event planning, 60-year-old April Jayne – a former video vixen turned personal trainer, Charlene, 46 – a hospitality professional, Kelle – a 51-year-old real estate and fitness buff, Pola – a 48-year-old gym owner, 51-year-old event planner, Shannan, surgical nurse SoYoung, 51, and finally Stefany – a 47-year-old realtor and paralegal.

Article continues below advertisement

More about TLC’s Newest Reality Series ‘MILF Manor.’

The network released a press release regarding their latest venture, stating, “Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice. Ranging from 40 to 60 years young, this vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age.

Article continues below advertisement

However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw-dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door. Set in an exquisite location along the beautiful beaches of Mexico, not everything is fun and games as these women get serious. Tensions run high when eight women and eight young hunks come together to find love. Each episode features challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor.

Will the young gentlemen be able to win over the MILFs with their charming good looks or will their behavior prove them under-experienced and land them on the chopping block? Chemistry, jealousy and top-notch drama keep it steamy in the manor.”