Here's How to Watch the Alex Murdaugh Trial

In case you’ve been out of the loop, all eyes are on South Carolina’s justice system. On Jan. 25, 2023, disgraced personal injury lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial began. Murdaugh has been charged with two counts of murder in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. Additionally, Murdaugh was also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Article continues below advertisement

South Carolina residents and now the world have their opinions about the Murdaughs — thanks in large part to Netflix’s docu-series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — and many are waiting to see how the jury will rule. Here’s the 4-1-1 on how to watch Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial is available to livestream on multiple streaming and mobile apps.

Although most people won’t be able to make it to the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., for the trial, there are multiple ways to watch from home.

For starters, WKYT shares that they will live stream the trial via Fox Carolina News streaming and mobile apps. Many outlets are streaming the trial live on YouTube such as the Law & Crime Network, WGN News, USA Today, CBS News, CNN, and other news networks and affiliates. Folks with a The New York Times account can also watch the trial live and get regular updates there.

Article continues below advertisement

How long will the Alex Murdaugh trial last?

At this time, it’s hard to tell how long Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial will last. The trial kicked off in late January 2023, and the prosecution rested its case on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The team called over 50 witnesses to the stand.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, should the defense team follow suit with multiple witnesses, we can expect them to rest their case sometime in the next four to five weeks. Then, closing arguments will be made and the jury will have the case in their hands to decide a verdict.