Former 'Top Chef' Contestant Howie Kleinberg Passes Away at 46

For over 15 years, Top Chef has been serving up truly memorable food moments from some of the best soon-to-be-discovered culinary craftspeople in America. And while there have definitely been a few misses (like pork-flavored ice cream), it's the hits we remember the most.

In Season 3, Miami chef Howie Kleinberg proved himself to be the king of barbecue. Sadly, it was recently reported he passed away at the age of 46. Here's what we know about his cause of death.