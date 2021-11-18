Hugh Dillon's Major 'Mayor of Kingstown' Role Isn't What You Quite Think

Mayor of Kingstown is doing a weekly release schedule for Season 1. Episode 1 was released on Paramount Plus on Nov. 14. So Episode 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on Nov. 21, with each new episode dropping on Sundays.

So with the series having 10 episodes total, that means if you want to wait to stream the series in its entirety, you’ll have to wait until Jan. 16, 2022.