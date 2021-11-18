Hugh Dillon's Major 'Mayor of Kingstown' Role Isn't What You Quite Think

Hugh Dillon's Major 'Mayor of Kingstown' Role Isn't What You Quite ThinkBy Katherine Stinson
Nov. 17 2021, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
How is Canadian singer and actor Hugh Dillon involved with the new Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown? In addition to being the lead vocalist of the rock band Headstones, Hugh has had starring roles in major television series like Yellowstone and Flashpoint.
So what is Hugh's involvement with Mayor of Kingstown? He does have two roles in the series, one in front of the camera and one behind the camera. We'll explain!
Hugh co-created 'Mayor of Kingstown.'
Hugh is one of the co-creators of Mayor of Kingstown. He actually drew inspiration for the series from his own childhood. He told Newsweek that “I grew up in a town with nine penitentiaries, a maximum, a medium and a women's [penitentiary], [with] minimum security."
Hugh continued by saying, "You know, as a kid, my mom was a teacher, my friend's parents were prison guards, one was a warden, other friends were convicts, and it was, you know, in this perfectly cultivated civilized world, there's this brutality and these institutions. So, as a kid, I was fascinated with it, and I remember I'd drive by with my parents, and I'd see the guard tower, and you think at five and six 'oh that's Disneyland,' but it isn't, it's the polar opposite.”
Hugh co-created the series with Academy Award winning screenwriter Tyler Sheridan, Hugh’s former acting coach. It was Tyler who encouraged Hugh to follow his dream of creating a television show years ago according to the Newsweek report. Tyler is also the co-creator of Yellowstone.
Hugh also plays a character on ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’
In addition to being the show’s co-creator, Hugh also plays a character on Mayor of Kingstown. Hugh plays the character Ian Ferguson, a man who grew up with the McLuskys, the family that the main drama of Mayor of Kingstown is centered around.
Hugh had this to say about his character in an interview with Vital Thrills: "He [Ian] has an ethical drift that he’s coping with, that he’s unaware of, you know slightly desensitized. He’s hypervigilant, he’s predisposed to some darker impulses, and he’s a cop who does everything by the book, but it happens to be his book."
Is the whole season available to stream yet?
Mayor of Kingstown is doing a weekly release schedule for Season 1. Episode 1 was released on Paramount Plus on Nov. 14. So Episode 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on Nov. 21, with each new episode dropping on Sundays.
So with the series having 10 episodes total, that means if you want to wait to stream the series in its entirety, you’ll have to wait until Jan. 16, 2022.
Episode 1 of Mayor of Kingstown was a promising start to the series. We haven’t seen a lot of Hugh’s character yet, but we think it’s fantastic that Hugh finally fulfilled his dream of creating a television series! You can stream new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown every Sunday on Paramount Plus. You can also watch Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network.