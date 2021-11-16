The First Episode of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Could Mark the Beginnings of a Star

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of Mayor of Kingstown.

Of all the new series to come out in the fall 2021 season, Mayor of Kingstown is by far the grittiest. Featuring Marvel man Jeremy Renner as leading man Mike McLusky, the Paramount Plus series explores a fictional Michigan town with seven prisons. Kingstown centers around the tensions between classes, felons, guards, and law enforcement.