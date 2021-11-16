The Town of Kingstown in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Is Home to Seven Prisons — Is It a Real Place?

Before we wax poetic about the prison, it was also an unkind place. In 1847, prisoners were subjected to a slew of cruel punishments, like The Box. The Box looked like a coffin, except it stood upright, as did the prisoner inside of it anywhere from six to nine hours.

The men were also beaten using cat-o'-nine-tails. Having this many prisons in one place really does something to a city, and you see that in Mayor of Kingstown.